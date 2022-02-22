Family Reunion actress Jaida Benjamin reported missing in Los Angeles area

Jaida Benjamin, an actress known for her role as Kelly in the Netflix sitcom Family Reunion, has been reported missing in the Los Angeles area, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to EW.

Benjamin was last seen on Feb. 19 at Tujunga Ave and Ventura Blvd in the Studio City of Los Angeles, according to a flyer shared by her aunt Jihan Johnston on Twitter Monday. The actress was wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts, and white sneakers.

Here is a new updated flyer with all descriptions about my niece #JaidaBenjamin pic.twitter.com/Kus9oXpwIN — Jihan Johnston, M.Ed. (@Hiphopedtecdiva) February 21, 2022

Her mother JoCinda also called for the public's help on Instagram, writing, "Never thought I'd ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can't breathe."

The 27-year-old actress has starred in Family Reunion since 2019. She's also made cameos in Austin & Ally, Southland, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, The Fosters, and Insecure, among others. Benjamin also recently starred in the film Christmas With My Ex.

Individuals with knowledge on Benjamin's whereabouts are asked to contact the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800 or (877) 527-3247 during non-business hours or the weekends. To phone in anonymous calls, contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

