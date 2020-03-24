Family Recreates Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean & Haunted Mansion Rides While Social Distancing

Disneyland is closed amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so one family brought the magic straight to their living room by recreating some of the park’s most iconic rides.

Brin Thornock shared a video on YouTube of her family creating their own Disney magic with an at-home version of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

“Since Disneyland is closed, my family decided to recreate our favorite ride,” Thornock explained in the video’s description.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The video shows off the family’s creativity with one member acting as a cast member dressed in pirate garb to let them onto their “boat” — a sled outfitted with two makeshift seats, which two family members boarded wearing Minnie Mouse and Goofy ears.

“Please keep your hands, arms, feet and legs inside the boat. And watch your children. And no flash pictures,” the “cast member” tells the excited, selfie-taking park attendees. “Prepare to make sail.”

The sled then gets dragged through the house past recreations of some of the most famous parts of the ride, beginning with the banjo-picking man on his front porch.

YouTube

The sled takes a dive down the stairs, passes a skeleton with its treasure, and “floats” through a canal with several “pirates” waving their swords, all as “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)” plays in the background.

The ride continues as a wench chases her husband around the kitchen, a pirate chugs a bottle of “rum,” and another tries to get the jail keys from the guard dog.

Finally, one family member dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow himself for the ride’s grand finale, sprawled out on a chair with a glass of “rum” and treasure.

RELATED: Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii to Close Temporarily as Coronavirus Continues to Spread

“I propose a toast! Drink up, me hearties, yo ho!” they say to conclude the ride.

But the family’s creativity didn’t stop there — on Monday, Thornock shared another video, this time of a recreated Haunted Mansion ride.

Story continues

“Welcome Back Foolish Mortals! We’ve received your sympathetic vibrations. We find it delightfully unliveable [sic] here in this ghostly quarantine,” Thornock wrote along with the new video.

The ride begins with a “cast member” delivering the iconic line, “Welcome foolish mortals. We’ve been dying to meet you. Make sure to stand in the dead center of the room.”

The camera then pans to the portraits displayed in the mansion’s doorless, windowless foyer as a voiceover says, “Is this haunted room actually stretching? Or is it your imagination?”

“Of course, there’s always my way,” the voice says, followed by a scream and flickering lights, just like the ride at Disneyland.

Ride-goers then pass someone trying to escape their casket, a disembodied Madame Leota Montage, and dancing ghosts.

RELATED: 5 College Students in Florida Test Positive for Coronavirus After Spring Break Celebrations

The ride concludes with the same riders from Pirates of the Caribbean observing the haunted graveyard and hitch-hiking ghosts. As the riders exit the ride, another “ghost” reminds them to bring back their death certificates.

The imaginative at-home Disney rides come as Americans across the country practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Several areas, including New York, California and Illinois, have issued “shelter-in-place” mandates that require residents to stay at home except for essential outings.

As of Monday, there are at least 39,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 458 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

Disneyland Resort announced on March 12 that both of its parks in Anaheim would close until the end of the month. Shortly after, it was announced that both Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Paris would also close.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.