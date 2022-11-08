Family recites Pledge of Allegiance before dinner to prank niece's new boyfriend: 'He's a great sport'

In The Know by Yahoo

A family got one over on their niece’s new boyfriend with this hilarious wholesome prank.

“Think we will see him again?” TikToker Kiarra Hillman wondered after the stunt. When Hillman’s family met her niece’s boyfriend for the first time, they came up with the perfect way to freak him out. Some pranks can be manipulative or mean-spirited, but somehow Hillman and company struck the right balance with their patriotic practical joke.

“Our niece brought over a new guy, so of course we had to mess with him & pretend we say the pledge of allegiance before dinner,” the video caption read.

The family gathered around a few folding tables, stood up and recited the Pledge of Allegiance with their hands on their chests, which meant that the new boyfriend in question had to join.

When the family sat down and behaved as though they were totally normal, Hillman’s niece sat with her head in her hands, looking embarrassed. Her boyfriend tried to be a good sport but looked completely confused.

The video racked up 1.4 million views on TikTok. People loved the idea.

“He’s rethinking his entire relationship,” a user wrote.

“His face turned 50 shades of red,” another commented.

“He is a keeper if he sticks around after that,” a TikToker replied.

“I’m so doing this if I ever take another boy around my fam,” someone added.

“He’s a great sport even though he’s rethinking every choice that brought him to this table today,” a person said.

