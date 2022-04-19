Family rallies around Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriquez after death of baby boy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gerard Couzens
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
((Picture:@georginagio/Instagram)
((Picture:@georginagio/Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez was being comforted by her older sister Ivana on Tuesday after losing one of her twins.

Ronaldo, 37, said in a social media post on Easter Monday that their “baby boy had passed away”. Ronaldo and Ms Rodriguez announced they had been expecting twins at the end of October 2021.

Ivana, who became a mum for the first time last November with Spanish boyfriend Carlos Garcia, is in Manchester after arriving ahead of the birth.

It emerged on Tuesday Ms Rodriguez had given birth to her surviving twin, a girl whose name is not yet known, in the UK.

There has been no official announcement so far on the model and influencer’s whereabouts or the name of the hospital where she is thought to have had a caesarean.

But the presence of Ivana, who starred in the recent hit Netflix show about her sister’s rags-to-riches life, has left fans and social media followers in little doubt Georgina had picked Britain for the birth.

Reports at the start of the year in Spain said she was set to give birth to her twins at a private Madrid hospital.

The reports said the 28-year-old had placed her trust once again in University Hospital Quironsalud Madrid near to the £4.8 million home in the gated estate of La Finca which her footballer partner still owns.

Georgina was reportedly spotted visiting the hospital during her visit to the Spanish capital in January with Cristiano, when they stayed in a suite in the five-star Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel after a romantic meal together.

But sharp-eyed social media followers spotted Ivana with a baby believed to be her four-month old daughter Deva on her lap at the barbecue Cristiano and Georgina organised at their home on Saturday.

Spanish sports journalist Edu Aguirre, a friend of the Man United striker’s whose partner Julia Salmean is close to Georgina, was also pictured at the small gathering of family and friends.

Georgina posted footage of the event on her Instagram Stories a couple of days before her joint announcement with Cristiano their twin son had tragically died.

Cristiano’s sister Katia Aveiro has been the only relative to comment fully on Instagram.

She told her brother in an emotional open letter on Monday night after the footballer announced his twin boy had died: “Our little angel is already on daddy’s lap.”

In a clear reference to their father Dinis who died of liver failure in September 2005, and confirming the surviving girl twin was okay, Katia Aveiro told Cristiano and Georgina in a message posted from her home in Brazil: “I love you and my heart is with you over there.

“May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more.

“Our angel is already on father’s lap. And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters.”

She posted her message alongside pictures of Georgina and Cristiano with her son, who is called Dinis like her late dad, and her daughter.

Portuguese journalist Adriano Silva Martins appeared to claim on TV station CMTV Georgina’s birth had been a caesarean by saying it had been “programmed” to take place on Monday because it was a day between games for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The soccer star scored three goals against Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday and his side face Liverpool away on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old is not expected to feature in the game following his family tragedy.

Cristiano’s other sister Elma, who is based in Madeira, was quoted overnight in leading Portuguese tabloid Correio da Manha as saying of the heart-wrenching news: “Life has these things. It’s important everything else is okay.”

Cristiano and Georgina announced on October 28 last year they were due to increase the size of their family with twins. The model and influencer revealed last December the twins she was expecting were going to be a boy and a girl.

She went public with the sexes of the unborn children by posting an entertaining video on her Instagram featuring their four-year-old daughter Alana Martina and Cristiano’s three children - twins Eva and Mateo, also four, and Cristiano Jr who is nicknamed Cristianinho.

The four youngsters popped balloons which released pink and blue confetti.

The two boys shouted: “It’s a boy” and the two girls: “It’s a girl” after Georgina gave a 1-2-3 countdown and then cheered and laughed.

Georgina finished the home-made video by exclaiming: “Ole! How lovely!” as she struggled to contain her emotions while the kids played after revealing the exciting news.

Late last month she offered fans the first glimpse of the designer cots the new additions to her family would sleep in.

The heavily-pregnant influencer also posted photos of the Moses baskets which her twins will use in the first months of their lives.

The heart-wrenching statement she and Cristiano published on their social media on Monday night said: “’It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Lionel Messi philanthropy

    Here’s how Lionel Messi gives back.

  • Bruins clinch playoff spot with 2-1 win over Penguins

    BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman rebounded from a rough stretch with 23 saves and the Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot by holding off the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday to halt a season-high three-game losing streak. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored first-period goals for the Boston, which went on the skid after winning 17 of 21. Former Bruin Danton Heinen scored for the Penguins, who fell to 2-5-1 in their past eight. Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots. The Bruins went 0 for 2 on the powe

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,