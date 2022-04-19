Family rallies around Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriquez after death of baby boy

((Picture:@georginagio/Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez was being comforted by her older sister Ivana on Tuesday after losing one of her twins.

Ronaldo, 37, said in a social media post on Easter Monday that their “baby boy had passed away”. Ronaldo and Ms Rodriguez announced they had been expecting twins at the end of October 2021.

Ivana, who became a mum for the first time last November with Spanish boyfriend Carlos Garcia, is in Manchester after arriving ahead of the birth.

It emerged on Tuesday Ms Rodriguez had given birth to her surviving twin, a girl whose name is not yet known, in the UK.

There has been no official announcement so far on the model and influencer’s whereabouts or the name of the hospital where she is thought to have had a caesarean.

But the presence of Ivana, who starred in the recent hit Netflix show about her sister’s rags-to-riches life, has left fans and social media followers in little doubt Georgina had picked Britain for the birth.

Reports at the start of the year in Spain said she was set to give birth to her twins at a private Madrid hospital.

The reports said the 28-year-old had placed her trust once again in University Hospital Quironsalud Madrid near to the £4.8 million home in the gated estate of La Finca which her footballer partner still owns.

Georgina was reportedly spotted visiting the hospital during her visit to the Spanish capital in January with Cristiano, when they stayed in a suite in the five-star Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel after a romantic meal together.

But sharp-eyed social media followers spotted Ivana with a baby believed to be her four-month old daughter Deva on her lap at the barbecue Cristiano and Georgina organised at their home on Saturday.

Spanish sports journalist Edu Aguirre, a friend of the Man United striker’s whose partner Julia Salmean is close to Georgina, was also pictured at the small gathering of family and friends.

Story continues

Georgina posted footage of the event on her Instagram Stories a couple of days before her joint announcement with Cristiano their twin son had tragically died.

Cristiano’s sister Katia Aveiro has been the only relative to comment fully on Instagram.

She told her brother in an emotional open letter on Monday night after the footballer announced his twin boy had died: “Our little angel is already on daddy’s lap.”

In a clear reference to their father Dinis who died of liver failure in September 2005, and confirming the surviving girl twin was okay, Katia Aveiro told Cristiano and Georgina in a message posted from her home in Brazil: “I love you and my heart is with you over there.

“May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more.

“Our angel is already on father’s lap. And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters.”

She posted her message alongside pictures of Georgina and Cristiano with her son, who is called Dinis like her late dad, and her daughter.

Portuguese journalist Adriano Silva Martins appeared to claim on TV station CMTV Georgina’s birth had been a caesarean by saying it had been “programmed” to take place on Monday because it was a day between games for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The soccer star scored three goals against Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday and his side face Liverpool away on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old is not expected to feature in the game following his family tragedy.

Cristiano’s other sister Elma, who is based in Madeira, was quoted overnight in leading Portuguese tabloid Correio da Manha as saying of the heart-wrenching news: “Life has these things. It’s important everything else is okay.”

Cristiano and Georgina announced on October 28 last year they were due to increase the size of their family with twins. The model and influencer revealed last December the twins she was expecting were going to be a boy and a girl.

She went public with the sexes of the unborn children by posting an entertaining video on her Instagram featuring their four-year-old daughter Alana Martina and Cristiano’s three children - twins Eva and Mateo, also four, and Cristiano Jr who is nicknamed Cristianinho.

The four youngsters popped balloons which released pink and blue confetti.

The two boys shouted: “It’s a boy” and the two girls: “It’s a girl” after Georgina gave a 1-2-3 countdown and then cheered and laughed.

Georgina finished the home-made video by exclaiming: “Ole! How lovely!” as she struggled to contain her emotions while the kids played after revealing the exciting news.

Late last month she offered fans the first glimpse of the designer cots the new additions to her family would sleep in.

The heavily-pregnant influencer also posted photos of the Moses baskets which her twins will use in the first months of their lives.

The heart-wrenching statement she and Cristiano published on their social media on Monday night said: “’It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”