Family raises funds to bury Kansas City man killed in one of two connected shootings

The family of a Kansas City homicide victim is raising money to bury a 30-year-old who had “the biggest heart.”

Jericho Petalino died early Thursday morning after he was shot on the 700 block of Lewis Avenue, according to Kansas City police.

“We are all shocked and devastated by our loss,” reads the GoFundMe made by the victim’s loved ones. Petalino is remembered as a cherished friend, son, grandson and brother.

Police believe two shootings that occurred just blocks away that evening are connected.

Officers first responded to the scene where Petalino was shot around 2:15 a.m. Medical services pronounced him dead at the scene, according to officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Around the same time, officers were called to the Express Stop at 8501 Winner Road, about half a mile away. There, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after the shooting, police announced that a suspect of interest had been detained and they were not looking for additional suspects. Charges had yet to be filed in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.

Petalino’s family said he did everything with love.

“He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of every person he came in contact with,” the fundraiser page reads.