New family physician at Queens General Hospital

The Queens General Hospital (QGH) in Liverpool anticipates it will have four new physicians within the next year.

Hailing originally from Nigeria, the first one, Dr. Folasdfaf (Fola) Akinwande, started working at the hospital as a general family physician March 1.

QGH now has seven full-time general physicians, along with two others who are working in different capacities such as hospital, administration and emergency shifts.

Akinwande said she was drawn to Liverpool by the opportunity to practise as a family physician, as she did in Nigeria.

“For me, a family physician is the core of family medicine. You get to see everybody, from the child to the adolescent to the geriatric population, with a wide range of health issues,” she said in an interview. “It’s not monotone. You have a variety of things to deal with. It’s diverse and flexible.”

Al Doucet, the chair of the Queens General Hospital Foundation (QGHF) who undertakes physician recruitment, described having Akinwande on staff as “like a breath of fresh air.”

“Everybody loves her, and all of the patients that have come to her just love her,” said Doucet. “When we announced she was coming on our website, there were a tonne of people saying ‘Welcome. Glad you’re here.’”

Akinwande began working as a general family physician in Nigeria in 2012. She and her husband, Ayodeji, emigrated to Canada five years later, arriving first in Calgary mainly “to explore the Western world.”

She began working on her licensing exams and participating in the Practice Ready Assessment Program. She worked as a temporary clinician assistant in Calgary.

In September 2021, the couple moved to Nova Scotia, leading to six weeks of work in New Waterford and six more in Antigonish as part of her licensing work.

Having landed in Liverpool, she’s looking forward to more temperate and changing seasons, in contrast with the colder temperatures elsewhere in Canada and the heat of Nigeria, where the average temperature is between 25 C and 28 C.

Meanwhile, Doucet observed that the tide is changing on the recruitment front at QCH. With several doctors retiring and physician numbers dwindling over the past few years, the recruitment approach has begun to change, he said.

“We are accommodating the wishes of the people that want to work here,” he said. “Some want to do family practice, some just emergency or hospital shifts. We’re trying to design an environment here so that it can accommodate what people want to do. We feel there’s no point in people coming to work if they’re unhappy or made to do something they don’t want to do.”

One of the challenges recruiters face, he noted, is that new physicians entering the workforce are reluctant to take on large patient lists, unlike in the past. They’re more likely to want a better work-personal life balance. This being the case, more doctors are needed to replace those that are retiring.

Doucet pointed out that physicians who now are on salary might take on between 1,200 and 1,500 patients, whereas doctors in the past, who were paid a “fee for service,” might have assisted as many as 3,000 patients.

Currently in the region there are about 2,500 people on the 811 — Need a Family Practice wait list. Doucet speculated that, with the four new doctors, the list may be eliminated.

He’s also hopeful that the emergency department can return to its 24/7 schedule. A 73-year streak of ongoing emergency care was broken last summer when the QGH’s emergency department had to temporarily shut down due to a lack of physician availability.

“The foundation has been behind recruitment and retention of physicians here for a long time and has been fairly successful,” said Doucet, pointing to the three other doctors who’ve indicated they were coming this year. “We are certainly in a transition time and there is a lot of optimism in the air.”

Part of the recruitment effort has included making sure the facilities and equipment are of a high standard. “It’s probably one of the best-equipped community hospitals in the province as a result,” said Doucet.

Over the past few years, the foundation has put $500,000 toward physiotherapy equipment, $700,000 to buy a state-of-the-art X-ray machine and recently refurbished the hospital’s cafeteria. It also just gave $725,000 toward an MRI machine at the South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater.

Additionally, a new on-call suite is opening for physicians who come to work in the emergency department, while there’s also lifestyle advantages such as beaches, cultural activities and a lack of traffic jams to add to the mix of benefits, noted Doucet.

“Why wouldn’t people want to live here?”

The foundation also announced that two licensed practical nurses have joined the hospital staff and two medical students are spending the next year at the Queens hospital as part of their third-year medical training in the Dalhousie Longitudinal Clerkship Program. In its second year, the program introduces training in a rural setting and encourages medical students to continue to choose family and rural practices when they graduate.

Doucet noted that the hospital is well-known as a teaching hospital. Along with being a site for the longitudinal program, there is the potential to become a satellite site for the Dalhousie Medical School with permanent residency positions at QCH.

Meanwhile, the foundation is continuing to work closely with Nova Scotia Health in recruiting physicians and nurses for the entire Region of Queens Municipality and to work on a replacement doctor and nurse practitioner for Caledonia as they prepare for retirement, said Doucet.

Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin

