The family office market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the period 2021–2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Family Office Market Report. The family office market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Family Office Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221891/?utm_source=GNW

01% during the period 2021–2026.



The growing number of UHNWIs (private wealth advisory firms) are driving the demand for family office services. Today, wealthy families rely on family offices to manage their wealth as they hold fragile trust in private banks and increasingly prefer family offices. However, the business encounters many regulatory, technological, and operational challenges that are expected to hamper the market’s growth. Direct investments are stand-alone investments and have good returns compared to private equity. More than 65% of high-net-worth individuals invest their funds through direct investments. It helps the market grow diverse across the globe and allows them to leverage their investments.



The following factors will contribute to the growth of the family office market



• Disruptive Technology: AI & Blockchain

• Strengthening of Sustainable Investments

• Growing Billionaires Across the Globe

• Growing investments in Hedge funds to avoid SEC regulations

• Increase Investments in Venture Capital



SNIPPETS



• The demand for an alternative asset class which includes hedge funds and private equity shares is expected to grow with a share of 49.96% during the forecast period 2020-2026 and is expected to surge at a growth rate of 6.90%.

• Growing venture capital investments in emerging economies such as India, China, Singapore, Hong Kong is luring many investors to invest in family office markets.

• The millennial generation is more aligned in investing more funds in sustainable investments than investing through the traditional form of investments to benefit the family office market.



FAMILY OFFICE MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:



• Type

• Asset Classification

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• Due to the growing technology and digital services, family offices provide services digitally such as a virtual family office. VFO can either be a single office where the family looks forwards to the out-source of a family office in order to have low staff and high flexibility.

• MFO demand offers greater opportunities for career development, and exposure to various planning situations can foster the development and sharing of best practices with all clients, which can collectively improve results and outcomes in the market.

• Embedded family office markets are highly operated in India as Indians believe their financial conversations are confidential and prefer close advisors to manage their wealth. Thereby, expecting a boom in the number of embedded offices with an increase in entrepreneurs and family offices is driving the embedded family office market.



Market Segmentation by Type



• Multi-Family Office (MFO)

• Single Family Office (SFO)

• Embedded Family Office



Market Segmentation by Asset Classification



• Alternative Asset Classification

• Traditional Asset Classification

• Precious Metals

• Art & Artifacts



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America dominates the family office market with more than 92,000 wealthy individuals. The US alone contributes to half the global UHNWIs with more than 89,000 individuals. North America holds nearly two-third of family offices globally, where investments are made through SFOs and MFOs.

• Key countries such as Italy, France, Germany, the UK, and Spain, Western Europe account for the majority of the share of the family office market in Europe in terms of revenue. The family office market in Western Europe is mainly driven by traditional family businesses that invest in multiplying their wealth and hold their family legacy and values through their mission.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o Singapore

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East and Africa



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Bayshore Global Management is the family office of Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, and Anne Wojcicki his spouse. Bayshore Global Management manages more than USD 30 billion of family assets. The family office also runs the Brin Wojcicki Foundation, donating to charitable donations and supporting human rights.

• The Bezos is the family office of the billionaire, with a vision to provide equal opportunity to the young generation and contribute to society. Over two decades, the organization has started multiple programs connecting many people through work and helping thousands of young people discover the purpose of fulfilling the family office market.

• Cascade Investment, L.L.C. is a private investment entity that holds the assets of William H. Gates III. It is a group of investment professionals with vast investment experience where the investment manager considers the client’s interest and designs the client’s particular needs and objectives. The organization’s mission is to protect and enhance the client’s financial well-being.



PROMINENT VENDORS



• Bayshore global management

• Bezos expedition

• Cascade Investment L.L.C

• Euclidean Capital

• Emerson Collective

• Hillspire

• KIRKBI

• Mousse Partners

• MSD Capital

• Invus Group

• Prometheus Capital

• Soros Fund Management

• Sunrise capital management

• Storonsky family

• Grosvenor Estate

• Vulcan INC

• Wah Hin and Company Pte Ltd

• Walton Enterprises LLC

• Weybourne Group

• Willett Advisors LLC

• WU Capital

• YF Capital

• Yoovidhya Family Office



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the Family Office market size in 2021?

2. Which region holds the highest share in the global family office market?

3. Who are the key players in the family office market?

4. What are the major factors driving the growth of the family office market?

5. What are the key trends in the family office market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221891/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



