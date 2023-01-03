Family of Damar Hamlin thanks first responders, asks fans to keep him in their prayers

Damar Hamlin's family released a statement on Tuesday morning, expressing gratitude and asking that fans keep Hamlin in their prayers.

The second-year Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had his heartbeat restored on the field and then was taken to a local hospital. The Bills said early Tuesday morning that he was in critical condition.

The Hamlin family's statement came through Damar's marketing representative Jordon Rooney.

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

The sporting world had an outpouring of support for Hamlin after he collapsed on the field, and the family said it was "deeply moved" by gestures including the donations to a GoFundMe for Hamlin's annual toy drive. There were nearly $4 million in donations at the time of the Hamlin family's statement.

The Hamlin family also went out of its way to thank Bengals coach Zac Taylor and that organization for their support.