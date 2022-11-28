‘My family needs more of me now.’ Fayette County school board member resigns

A Fayette County Public Schools Board Member resigned Monday, effective immediately.

Christy Morris told the Herald-Leader there were no problems on the board or in the district that led to her resignation.

“My time on the Fayette County Board of Education has been by all accounts an honor. The work is needed, and it takes deliberate devotion and attention. However, after careful thought, my family needs more of me now,” Morris said. “For that reason, I am resigning effective immediately, and I look forward to hearing from the public servants who may vie to take my place.

“To that person, I wish you the best of luck. To my fellow board members, to Dr. Liggins, and to the FCPS family — thank you. Your devotion to our students, families, and community are proven. I am proud to call you leaders in our great city,” Morris said.

The school board will select a new board member in the next 60 days as required under a new state law.

This is a developing story and will be updated.