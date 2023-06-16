Family of Balham murder victim ‘broken’ as £20k reward offered on second anniversary of death

Matthias Poleon, who was fatally shot outside his home (met police)

The “broken” family of a man gunned down outside his south-west London home have called for justice as a £20,000 reward was offered in the hunt for his killers on the second anniversary of his death.

Matthias Poleon was 27 when he was ambushed by two men wearing facemasks on the front drive of his Balham home in June 2021.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

They fled in a car in the direction of Balham town centre after they shot him in the chest.

The victim’s mother Vina Poleon said: “I need justice for my boy. The killers need to be brought to justice, they need to understand that their decision to kill my boy has left me with the biggest hole in my heart. I can’t close my eyes without seeing my boy laying lifeless. I’m broken over this, devastated beyond words.

“If you have any information please get in touch with the police or Crimestoppers and bring the killer/killers of my beautiful son to justice. I miss my son every day.”

Police were called at approximately 10.50pm on 17 June, 2021, to reports of a man suffering gunshot injuries in Bedford Hill.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service were scrambled to the scene and Mr Poleon was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was pronounced dead at just after 11.30pm.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

A grey coloured Volkswagen Golf seen in and around the area at the time was later traced.

But no one has been charged yet in connection with the murder.

Two men arrested in January and March 2022 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder were released under investigation.

Mr Poleon’s brother Anthony said: “At 22:27hrs on 17 June 2021 my life changed forever. When I got the phone call that my brother had been shot, everything stood still.

“Being the eldest of five, I’ve always played the role of protector for my siblings, however in that moment I felt helpless. When the doctor told us he had gone, I remember feeling sadness, rage, and disbelief. I didn’t want to believe it. I didn’t want to believe that he had been taken from us by cowards.

“I just want justice for my brother. This devastation has broken my family, and I just want those responsible brought to justice so my family can have some peace. Especially my mother who has shown her strength in this time of turmoil because no mother deserves to bury her youngest child.”

Detective Inspector Ollie Stride said that he hoped the reward on offer would help officers snare the killers.

He said: “The anniversary of Matthias’s death brings his family - especially his mother - fresh grief on what has already been a terrible ordeal for them.

“They cannot begin to grieve until justice has been served. We have spoken to a number of people, but we know the area would have been busy with people at the time, and we think there are people who could have crucial information who are yet to come forward.

“Today the independent charity Crimestoppers has announced a £20,000 reward for information they receive anonymously leading to the conviction of Matthias Poleon’s killers.

“That’s a lot of money to any person, but all Matthia’s family want is justice. If you can help us, I urge you to make contact with us, or Crimestoppers, immediately.”

Story continues

Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers added: “It’s believed there were a number of people around at the time of Matthias’ killing as Bedford Hill in Balham is a busy area.

“Our charity knows, only too well, that fear can be a massive barrier to people coming forward. However, with Crimestoppers, we’re not the police, we’re independent and we guarantee you’ll stay completely anonymous. That means we never ask for your personal details – just tell us what you know.”

“Anyone with information is asked to complete a simple, secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”