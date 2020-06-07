Family of missing Truro boy continues to search a month after his disappearance

The family of Dylan Ehler, the three-year-old boy who went missing in Truro, N.S., a month ago, says they're not ready to give up their search.

"We're not going to stop until we find him," Ashley Brown, Dylan's mother, said Saturday.

Dylan was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets on May 6. The boy had been playing in the yard of his grandmother's house on Queen Street.

Search and rescue teams focused their efforts in and around Lepper Brook and the Salmon River, where they found a pair of the boy's boots.

The active search was called off on May 12. It is now a missing person investigation.

Dylan's father, Jason Ehler, said the past month has been excruciating.

"It's like a circle … [the] first day over again and then it repeats," Ehler said.

Truro resident April Crossley-Moulton organized a community search for the boy on Saturday, exactly a month after his disappearance.

Truro police prevented members of the public to search for the boy because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to avoid potential interference.

"We do not recommend the use of non-trained searchers, but understand the community's desire to help," the town of Truro said in a news release on Friday.

Crossley-Moulton said she got permission from Truro police to conduct a search, after feeling the need to help the family.

"It was frustrating because every night it was raining or it was snowing and I didn't know whether he was going to be OK out there and I didn't know who was looking for him," she said.

Eight people volunteered to help search, including Dylan's parents and other family members.

Brown, Ehler's mother, said she's glad the community is helping search for her son.

"It means everything to me for people to still care, for people to still be out here," she said. "I'm hoping to find Dylan, to find anything, a trace of him."

Saturday's search didn't reveal any new information but volunteers want to continue searching, hoping more people will join them.

