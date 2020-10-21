‘Family Matters’ Alum Darius McCrary Signs With CGEM Talent

Darius McCrary has signed with CGEM Talent.

McCrary recently played James Brown in the BET series American Soul, appeared as Otis Leecan in Lee Daniels’ Star on Fox, and on the UMC streaming series Monagmy as the series regular Connor, where he also serves as executive producer. McCrary is currently developing the launch his own television and film production company, slated for a 2021 release.

Before that, McCrary was best known for his role as Edward “Eddie” Winslow, the oldest child of Carl and Harriette Winslow on ABC’s Family Matters, which ran from 1989–1998. His resume includes the role of Scam in the 1987 comedy Big Shots, voice work as “Jazz” in the 2007 Transformers reboot, and the role of photographer Malcolm Winters on the CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless from 2009 to 2011.

McCrary is repped by Chris Giovanni at CGEM Talent.

