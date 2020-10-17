Family of man shot during shop allocation demands Rs 50 lakh compensation

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): The family of the man, who died on Friday after being shot allegedly by a BJP leader during allotment of government-quota shops in Durjanpur village here, demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, job for the next of the kin and punishment for the accused.

The incident had occurred during a meeting on the allotment of the shops at Durjanpur village under Revati police station limits in Ballia on Thursday.

The family of the deceased, Jai Prakash alias Gama Pal, said they demand justice for him. "We demand compensation of Rs 50 lakh, pension for his wife, and a government job for his son. The family also demands strict action against the accused, local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh," said a relative.

Eight people have been named in an FIR filed in the case, of whom two have been arrested.

"As per an initial investigation, Dhirendra Pratap Singh had shot at Pal. Search and raids are being conducted at multiple locations to nab the six absconding accused," Ballia SP Devendra Nath said.

Meanwhile, the deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Azamgarh range, has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for information on the wanted accused.

The Ballia SP had earlier declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on the absconding accused, which was increased by the DIG to Rs 50,000. (ANI)