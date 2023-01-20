Family of man 'killed by teens' call for law reform

Jason Armesto - BBC News, Washington
·2 min read

The family of a man killed in Toronto after allegedly being 'swarmed' by eight teenage girls have called for his attackers to be publicly named.

Ken Lee's family say authorities must be "tough on youth" and called for the Canadian law that governs youth criminal justice to be reformed.

"Identities of these murderers should be made public to bring forth more victims, witnesses and evidence," they said.

Canadian officials have not commented.

Under Canadian law, minors accused of crimes cannot be publicly named.

The law, known as the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was passed in 2003 and was in part intended to better guard certain the interests of youths who become involved in the legal system.

However, Mr Lee's family contend that "for serious crimes, these perpetrators should not have any privacy rights or bail" and that the law does not do enough to "ensure that these young criminals are responsible and accountable for their actions".

"How is the Act protecting the public if we don't know who these perpetrators are and why they are released on bail?" they asked.

One of the accused teenagers has been granted bail, and the remaining seven have bail hearings scheduled for this month. They are aged between 13 and 16 years old.

Police believe the teens connected via social media, and possibly met for the first time on the night of the attack in December.

Mr Lee, 59, was allegedly "swarmed" and stabbed by the group outside of a shelter in downtown Toronto. He was later taken to hospital, where he died.

His family called Mr Lee a "kind soul with a heart of gold," who had been down on his luck when he was attacked.

"He was a man with pride who had fallen and wanted to learn to stand up on his own knowing that he always had his family behind him."

Latest Stories

  • Prince William Steps Out in Support of One of His (and Princess Diana's) Biggest Causes

    William was inspired to help the homeless by his late mother Princess Diana

  • Ukraine says it is paying in lives as tank debate drags on

    KYIV (Reuters) -Kyiv urged Western allies on Thursday to hurry up and supply tanks and air defence systems, saying Ukraine was paying in lives for the slow pace of discussions in foreign capitals. "We have no time, the world does not have this time," said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Western allies meet at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday with the focus on whether Berlin will allow its Leopard 2 battle tanks to be supplied to Kyiv to help drive out Russian forces.

  • Canada's Sun Life clinches $192 million bancassurance deal with Dah Sing Bank

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial Inc has struck a 15-year bancassurance partnership in Hong Kong with Dah Sing Bank, a move that is likely to boost the Canadian insurer's presence in the special administrative region of Hong Kong. The deal comes at a time when Hong Kong is returning to normalcy as authorities downgrade COVID-19's status to an endemic disease from a severe respiratory disease, following a similar move by China in January.

  • Child who shot teacher has disability, family says

    First-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner, 25, is recovering from serious injuries after a six year old student shot her.

  • Harry & Meghan announced as Netflix’s second most successful documentary series

    The first episodes were released on December 8, in the lead-up to the publication of the duke’s controversial memoir Spare.

  • Halifax to get much sought-after snow from the latest winter storm

    Parts of Atlantic Canada have only seen a tiny fraction of their normal snowfall so far this winter. An approaching storm will help end that streak.

  • Panthers' Eric Staal knocked out of game after questionable hit from Mike Matheson

    On the same day he received a $25,000 fine for criticizing officials, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was given another reason to gripe.

  • Twin Cities Surpass Seasonal Snowfall Average

    The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metro area had surpassed its seasonal snowfall average after recording 52.1 inches at the MSP Airport on Thursday, January 19.Footage posted to Twitter by @QuinnCPhotos shows snow continuing to fall on snow-covered cars and streets in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook and said snow would continue in the region through Thursday evening. Credit: @QuinnCPhotos via Storyful

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane set to return from LTIR against Kraken

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane off long-term injured reserve ahead of their Tuesday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Kane had been sidelined since sustaining a lacerated wrist in a Nov. 8 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kane has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season. His return gives the Oilers' top-six forward group a significant boost as Edmonton looks to lock down a playoff berth over the second half of the NHL season. The Oil

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin