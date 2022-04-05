Family of man murdered by neighbour criticise ‘toothless’ police response

Tess de la Mare and Rod Minchin, PA
·5 min read

The family of a man who was murdered by his neighbour after being subjected to years of threats and abuse have criticised the police and authorities for their “toothless and ineffective” response to the danger he posed.

Father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43, was stabbed 27 times on his doorstep by Can Arslan, 52, who had laid in wait for him to return home from work.

The killing in October last year was the culmination of 12 years of threats from Arslan against his neighbours in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Mr Boorman’s wife Sarah suffered a deep wound to her leg as she tried to pull the defendant off her husband, and the attacker then forced his way into the home of Peter Marsden and knifed him eight times.

Can Arslan was found guilty of Matthew Boorman&#39;s murder (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Can Arslan was found guilty of Matthew Boorman’s murder (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

The murder and subsequent threats and attacks were caught in graphic detail on the neighbourhood’s many CCTV and doorbell cameras installed by anxious residents.

Arslan admitted the attempted murder of Mr Marsden, causing grievous bodily harm to Mrs Boorman, and a charge of affray, but denied murder.

Instead, he claimed he was guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, but this was rejected by the jury which convicted him of murder.

He was remanded to Broadmoor secure hospital and will be sentenced in June.

At the time of the murder, Arslan was the subject of an injunction prohibiting him from threatening or abusing his neighbours, and had been served with a notice of eviction.

Small rows over parking and a scratch to a car had escalated to the point where Arslan had repeatedly threatened to attack or kill those living near him.

In May, Mrs Boorman had made a statement to police setting out a summary of the threats they had received from the defendant.

Matthew Boorman
Matthew Boorman was returning from work when Can Arslan attacked him (Borman family/PA)

She said they were worried about being murdered, or that someone was going to be seriously hurt very soon.

Arslan made counter-allegations, accusing the Boormans of racially abusing him.

The day before the attack, a police officer had telephoned Arslan about the complaint he had made.

During the call, Arslan verbally abused the officer, calling him a motherf***** and a cocksucker, and told him he would sort his neighbour out himself, adding “I will murder him”.

Speaking after the verdict, Mr Boorman’s sister Sarah Elston said: “We will never be the same without him, but as we move forward and learn how to cope without him, we fight in his name to expose not only the malice and cruelty of the man that did this, but also the failings in the system that let this happen.

“In the years that preceded Matthew’s death, multiple agencies and authorities were warned of the threat that this man posed not only to Matthew, but to many other neighbours who were threatened and harmed by him.

Tewkesbury stabbings
The aftermath of the stabbings on October 5 last year (Rod Minchin/PA)

“Although Matthew’s murder has shocked us all to the core, the incident was not remotely out of the blue.

“The police and other authorities had been told about how dangerous this man was, the threats he made, and the risks he presented.

“The response was toothless and ineffective, even when the defendant himself told the police he was going to murder Matthew.

“That conversation took place on October 4, the night before Matthew died. He was not even warned.

“Matthew was not this man’s only victim on that dreadful evening, but he was the only one with the misfortune to pay the high price of his life.

“But Matthew’s story must not end here. We must all ask ourselves why this was able to happen, and how things were ever allowed to get this far. Mistakes were made.

“They must be acknowledged, truly learned from, and must never be repeated.”

Can Arslan court case
Can Arslan lit a cigarette after forcing his way into the home of Peter Marsden and stabbing him eight times (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Mr Boorman’s widow spoke of his zest for life and how he loved spending time with his family.

“Perhaps what people will remember most of all about Matt is his smile. His energy, his love, his laughter – a very proud father of his children,” she said.

During the trial, the court heard that Arslan was not mentally ill or in the grip of psychosis, but that he has been diagnosed with a personality disorder.

It manifested itself in extreme anger and aggression to perceived insults, making grandiose claims about himself and an exaggerated sense of his own importance.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was investigating Gloucestershire Police’s “actions following a series of reported neighbourhood incidents” prior to Mr Boorman’s death.

Craig Holden, Assistant Chief Constable of Gloucestershire Police, said an independent multi-agency review had been commissioned.

“It is crucial we allow these reviews to be carried out without prejudice and as such it would not be appropriate to comment in any detail at this time,” he said.

Can Arslan court case
Off-duty officer Sergeant Steve Wilkinson confronted Can Arslan armed with a plank of wood (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

“We can reassure people that we will act on their findings and that we have already been working hard to listen to members of the community and take any steps possible to improve how we can keep people safe.”

Peter Tonge, from Tewkesbury Borough Council, said: “As a local council our powers in these difficult and complex situations are limited, particularly when it involves private housing – we did not have the authority to evict him, nor have the power to instigate eviction proceedings ourselves.

“We have been made aware that questions have been raised about the different authorities’ involvement in this case, and clearly we take this seriously.

“As with all serious cases like these, we will be carrying out a full review of our involvement.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man who claimed ‘voices’ told him to kill neighbour found guilty of murder

    Can Arslan, 52, stabbed father-of-three Matthew Boorman to death on the victim’s front lawn after subjecting him to years of threats.

  • Man who stabbed neighbour 27 times after terrorising village is guilty of murder

    Can Arslan, 52, killed father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43.

  • Police officer in court charged with sexual assault

    PC Joseph Demir appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

  • Found: All the V Best V-Neck T-Shirts for Women That Are Anything But Basic

    Finding the perfect basic tee is tough, so we've rounded up all the 21 best V-neck T-shirts for women to help you get started in your search.

  • Queen Elizabeth Holds Virtual Meetings Following Her In-Person Appearance at Prince Philip's Memorial

    Amid health setbacks, the monarch made a rare public appearance last week at a memorial service for Prince Philip

  • One of the Late Prince Philip’s Historic Vintage Runabouts Is up for Auction

    The Duke of Edinburgh captained the speedboat for more than 30 years.

  • Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges ‘harassed and demonised’ after being excluded from competition

    The UCI ruled Bridges ineligible to race against the likes of Dame Laura Kenny at the National Omnium Championships in Derby this weekend.

  • Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal

    The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. With little discussion and no debate, the Republican-controlled House voted 70-14 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has previously said he'd sign any anti-abortion bill that comes to his desk. The bill is one of several anti-abortion measures still alive in Oklahoma’s Legislature this year, part of a trend of GOP-led states passing aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court is considering ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years.

  • Toronto-area family devastated after teen driver avoids prison for killing 2 kids

    Family members wept outside a Toronto-area courtroom after a teen driver who struck and killed two siblings in May 2021 was sentenced to one year in open custody.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec