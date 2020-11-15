What To Do If Your Family Is Making You Feel Guilty About The Holidays

Hashing out holiday plans with family can be a source of stress, even in a normal year. But in 2020, in the midst of a worsening pandemic, these conversations are especially fraught.

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, infections and hospitalizations are spiking around the country and small social gatherings are fueling the surge, The Washington Post reported Thursday. Experts worry these numbers will only continue to rise in the coming months.

“As the weather becomes colder, these gatherings are taking place indoors, often in the absence of strict mask use, creating the perfect conditions for a virus that can spread among people who are crowded into a poorly ventilated space,” public health experts from PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia warned in a blog post.

Not being able to gather in person during a time when people are yearning for normalcy and connection is a tough pill to swallow — especially if you haven’t seen your family much, if at all, since the pandemic took hold.

Your family may try to guilt-trip you into changing your mind. Don't lose sight of why you're making this tough decision.

Anna Poss, a therapist based in Chicago, said her clients have been bringing up their anxiety over whether or not to travel home since the spring.

“This year, the common issues of complex family dynamics, grief and financial stress that are normal during the holidays now intersect with the very real and frightening concern over the safety of self and loved ones,” she told HuffPost. “Holiday stress is amplified this year and is even common in those who do not normally experience it. In a year filled with a lot of hard decisions, each of us will be faced with even more in the coming weeks.”

Perhaps you’ve been mulling it over and came to the conclusion that it’s best not to go home for the holidays this year to avoid putting your family and yourself at risk. Even if you know you’re making the right choice, feelings of guilt are bound to creep in.

"Feeling guilty about making the safest decision for you and your loved ones is patently unhelpful

