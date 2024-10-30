“My family lives in London” – Chelsea legend declares “one day I have to be back”

One Chelsea club legend has revealed that his family still lives in London and that one day he simply has to come back.

Will it be back at Chelsea? You can never rule that out.

A legend returning to his former club is often the stuff of fairy tale dreams, but sometimes that fairy tale just needs to stay as a fairy tale.

The return of a legend will often create a debate amongst supporters and will often split opinions. And there was this debate amongst Chelsea fans recently when some of them believed it would have been a good time to bring one former legend back.

There was talk of Jose Mourinho, who is 100% a club legend, back to the club to take over from the departing Mauricio Pochettino in the summer. Some Chelsea fans were calling for Mourinho to come home. Others believed that those times had gone and it was not right for Mourinho to come back.

In the end of course, Chelsea hired Enzo Maresca and seemingly didn’t even consider bringing Mourinho back. But should they ever do decide to consider this, or their is another ownership change down the line and they consider it, it sounds like Mourinho himself would jump at a chance to manage Chelsea again for the THIRD time!

Mourinho opens door to Chelsea return

Mourinho is Chelsea’s most successful manager so far

In words cited by Blue Footy, Mourinho told Sky Sports this week:

“My family lives in London. London is home. So one day I have to be back. Unless nobody wants me but one day I would like to be back.”

I think not only is he opening the door to a Chelsea return with these comments, he is also opening the door to a Premier League return. It is obvious to me that he wants to be back in the PL very soon!