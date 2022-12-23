Family left old dog off photo on holiday card. Friends were worried: ’Pug ok?’

A family’s holiday card was missing a photo of their elderly dog, Murphy, but they quickly fixed the error with an adorable update, social media video shows.

“We forgot to include our senior pug on this year’s holiday card,” Tina Haupert, a certified nutrition coach and owner of a fitness and nutrition company, Carrots ‘N’ Cake, posted in a video shared on Instagram and TikTok. “Family and friends immediately noticed.”

The video shows screengrabs of worried messages from family members and friends.

“No Murphy?” “Pug okay?” “Who made the cards…” “What happened to Murphy?” the messages say.

One message points out that the holiday card features a photo of a lizard being held by Haupert’s son, Quinn - but still no photo of Murphy.

“I can’t believe SCALES made the holiday card and NOT Murphy,” the message says.

Haupert, who lives on the South Shore of Massachusetts according to her website, made things right with her friends and followers by issuing a new holiday card featuring a close-up of Murphy’s face. Haupert did not respond to a request for comment.

“I’m still here,” the card says. “Happy holidays, love Murphy.”

A Massachusetts family made an updated holiday card after their original one left out their senior pug, Murphy.

The back of the card explains the mix-up.

“My humans forgot to include me in this year’s holiday card, but I assure you that I’m alive and well,” the card says. Pugs and kisses to you this holiday season!”

