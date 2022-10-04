Family kidnapped at gunpoint in Merced County, including 8-month-old baby and parents

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night issued a plea to the public after an 8-month-old baby, her father, mother, and an uncle were kidnapped from their business at gunpoint.

Taken were Aroohi Dheri, the baby; her mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; her father, Jasdeep Singh, 36; and the uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.

The kidnapper, believed to be armed and dangerous, took the family members from a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping is asked to contact deputies at 209-385-7445. If the suspect is located, call 911.