Family Karma Stars Find Their 'Perfect Bollywood Ending' in Wedding-Filled Season 3 Trailer

Joelle Goldstein
·3 min read
Family Karma
Family Karma

Tommy Garcia/Bravo Family Karma

Family Karma fans have twice the reason to say "I do" to tuning in when season 3 returns in November!

Saturday at BravoCon 2022, the network released the trailer for the new season, which starts with best friends Amrit Kapai and Vishal Parvani say, "We're getting married — but not to each other!"

The new episodes will see the weddings of Amrit (to Nicholas Kouchoukos) and Vishal (to Richa Sadana) as the clip teases, "Everyone's looking for their perfect Bollywood ending."

RELATED: Why Family Karma's Vishal Parvani 'Re-Proposed' to Richa Sadana Before Their Traditional Wedding

Family Karma OG Anisha Ramakrishna's journey to love and engagement will also be shown this year. "It's been a wonderful adventure so far, filled with highs, lows, and a lot of change," she told Bravo's Daily Dish last month after accepting her mystery man's proposal. "I am thrilled with my fiancé, and we have the blessings from our parents, and that's what is most important to me."

Of course, amid all the fireworks and festivities is plenty of drama and, of course, one-liners from the stars' scene-stealing aunties.

Family Karma exclusive clip
Family Karma exclusive clip

Bravo Family Karma

RELATED: Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022!

Stars Brian Benni, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani and Monica Vaswani joined the newlyweds at BravoCon to tease what's next and answer viewers' burning questions.

Here's the official description of what the Family Karma stars are up to, per a release from Bravo...

  • Amrit and his fiancé, Nicholas, gear up to tie the knot in the first elaborate Indian gay wedding in their community, but they confront the difficulties of planning an interracial same-sex marriage.

  • Anisha has found Mr. Right, but her focus on him has put a strain on the relationship with her circle of friends. She returns to Miami in hopes of making amends, but not everyone is on board.

  • Bali and O'Malley are stronger than ever, but an ultimatum from Bali's ex-husband forces her to make a life-changing decision. She continues to balance her life as a mother and friend to the group and their mothers, better known as the Aunties.

  • Brian is once again single and ready to mingle. While on the search for the girl of his dreams, he's also taking steps to be the man he wants to be, which may include leaving the nest for good.

  • Monica is considered the "perfect Indian girl" by her community and is ready to take her relationship with Rish to the next level. However, a growing secret among her friends threatens their future together.

  • Rish has been friends with Monica since childhood and, unlike most twentysomethings in his community, he lives on his own. He is eager to give Monica the assurance she wants, but in his own time.

  • After 10 years of dating and three engagements, Vishal and Richa are finally ready to walk down the aisle. Their families plan the Bollywood wedding of their dreams, andVishal plans to party like its 1999, which causes both his and Richa's moms to worry. Vishal lives by the definition of "work hard and play harder," and while he's thriving professionally, he may need to hang up the "life of the party" title for his new role as husband.

RELATED: Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Mourns the Loss of His Grandmother: 'Rest Peacefully, My Angel'

Family Karma, which premiered in March 2020, follows the group of young Indian American friends balancing their vibrant social lives in Miami with the pressures put upon them by their tight-knit families — and fans surely won't be disappointed.

Rish Karam, who joined the cast in season 2 in June 2021 after a COVID pandemic production pause, will also be a full cast member in season 3.

Family Karma returns Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET, and BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

