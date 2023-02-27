Family Karma 's Amrit Kapai on His 'Magical' Wedding to Nicholas Kouchoukos: 'It Blew Us Away'

Amrit Kapai on His and Husband Kouchoukos' Family Karma Wedding Episode. credit line – @ptaufiqphotography

Amrit Kapai was in for quite the culture clash with his and Nicholas Kouchoukos's nuptials.

After the Family Karma stars tied the knot last April, Kapai tells PEOPLE about the "trials and tribulations" of planning the large gay multicultural wedding featured in the Bravo reality show's season 3 finale.

"It was a lot of navigating," explains the lawyer, 36. "And it was a lot of important conversations that needed to be had so that we were all on the same page. And of course, managing expectations, for sure."

Kouchoukos, 39, says that planning the wedding "was the ultimate test of our relationship."

"What kept us together, and continues to do so, is a love based on mutual respect, empathy and a willingness to admit fault," he adds. "Irrespective of our different cultural and religious traditions."

Amrit Kapai on His and Husband Kouchoukos' Family Karma Wedding Episode. credit line – @ptaufiqphotography

Kapai admits that the planning process was "very stressful," noting that he had never been to an interracial wedding or a gay Indian wedding before his own.

But he praises his husband of nearly a year, as Kouchoukos was tasked with coordinating the outfits for the Indian wedding, which spanned four days and consisted of multiple events. "The end result was just so beautiful," he says.

"Once we were able to see the final product, it blew us away," raves Kapai of their big weekend. "It exceeded our expectations. It just looked so magical."

Emotions ran high in part one of the Family Karma season 3 finale as the couple had a heart-to-heart with Kapai's parents, father Suresh and mother Lavina, who helped bring their big day to fruition as Kouchoukos navigated a much different dynamic with his own family.

Amrit Kapai on His and Husband Kouchoukos' Family Karma Wedding Episode. credit line – @ptaufiqphotography

"At the end of the day, family's everything," says Kapai, adding: "Their approval is the most important thing, and their support is the most important thing.

"So, it was really important for me that they were there by my side to support the wedding and be as involved as they wanted to be," he explains.

Kapai, an ambassador for the LGBTQ Task Force's 2023 Winter Party Festival, is also excited to celebrate the social justice non-profit's 50th anniversary with the week-long event running from March 1–7 in Miami Beach.

"It's so exciting to see all of this taking place," he raves. "Marriage equality is still very fresh. The Respect for Marriage Act was just passed within six months ago, which is mind-boggling."

Days before Kapai and Kouchoukos' Georgia wedding, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill dubbed as "Don't Say Gay" into law, restricting teachers from discussing LGBTQ topics in classrooms.

Other states have since introduced similar pieces of legislation, in addition to bans on transgender healthcare and drag shows.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion in June, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that SCOTUS should also reconsider other previous cases, including the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodge ruling that resulted in the long overdue victory of same-sex marriage in the U.S.

"Acceptance is such a complacent status quo word to me nowadays, particularly in Florida, where sometimes it feels like we are going back in time," says Kapai. "I don't merely want to be accepted. I want to be celebrated."

Amrit Kapai on His and Husband Kouchoukos' Family Karma Wedding Episode. credit line – @ptaufiqphotography

All three seasons of Family Karma are now streaming in full on Peacock.