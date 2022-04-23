Family of Karanveer Sahota satisfied by second-degree murder charges laid on 7 teens

·3 min read
Monica Binns, left, and Shivleen Sidhu, right, are cousins of Karanveer Sahota, the 16-year-old boy who died after being assaulted at a bus stop near McNally High School on April 8. They spoke with reporters Saturday morning. (Emily Fitzpatrick/CBC - image credit)
Monica Binns, left, and Shivleen Sidhu, right, are cousins of Karanveer Sahota, the 16-year-old boy who died after being assaulted at a bus stop near McNally High School on April 8. They spoke with reporters Saturday morning. (Emily Fitzpatrick/CBC - image credit)

Relatives of a teenaged boy who died after being assaulted two weeks ago are satisfied with the charges Edmonton police have laid against the suspects.

The Edmonton Police Service announced Friday seven teenagers — six boys and a girl — were charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of Karanveer Sahota, 16.

"We were satisfied, because it could have been less," Sahota's cousin Monica Binns said on Saturday morning during a news conference.

"This is the best we could ask for at this moment."

Sahota, a Grade 10 student at McNally High School in Edmonton's Forest Heights neighbourhood, was assaulted at a bus stop near the school on the afternoon of April 8.

He suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital, where he died April 15. An autopsy later confirmed that the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Sahota and the seven teenagers charged were known to each other, police said. The two groups had historically not gotten along and police said the assault could signify an escalation. There is no evidence to suggest Sahota's death was gang related.

As a result of the EPS investigation, the six boys — two 14-year-olds, two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds — and 17-year-old girl were charged with second-degree murder.

The girl is also charged with attempted obstruction.

The seven accused cannot be named to protect their identities as minors.

Police said they do not expect further charges to be laid.

"The Edmonton Police Service are doing a great job," Binns said.

Five of the accused were granted bail at a hearing on Friday. They will next appear in provincial court May 13.

The remaining two youths will appear before a judge for a bail hearing at some point, police said.

Courtesy of the Sahota Family
Courtesy of the Sahota Family

Family wants accused tried as adults

As minors, the seven accused fall under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which offers more lenient sentences for guilty persons than the Criminal Code of Canada.

Under the act, if a youth is found guilty of second-degree murder they can be sentenced up to seven years.

The sentence would consist of a "committal to custody" or a "committal to intensive rehabilitative custody" — either of which would be served continuously for up to four years from the date of committal — and a "placement under conditional supervision" to be served in the community.

The court could impose further sanctions as well, the act states.

Sahota's family, however, want the accused to be tried as adults, Binns said.

In Canada, a youth can be sentenced under the Criminal Code as an adult.

The minimum sentence under the Criminal Code for anyone found guilty of second-degree murder is life in prison.

If the person was under the age of 18 when they committed the crime, they would have to serve at least five to seven years (depending on their age) before being eligible for parole.

GoFundMe raises over $230K for family

Binns launched a GoFundMe campaign after Sahota died to help raise money for the boy's family.

As of Saturday afternoon, it has raised $233,418 from about 2,900 donors.

"They are in utter shock to their body and emotional states. They are not doing well," said Shivleen Sidhu, another of Sahota's cousins, who spoke alongside Binns Saturday morning.

Julia Wong/CBC
Julia Wong/CBC

"We are trying to help them as a family to be strong and support them."

The campaign was launched initially to help cover the families expenses while they grieve, Binns said, but the outpouring of support was unexpected.

Sahota's funeral will take place in Edmonton early Sunday afternoon.

A vigil will be held at the McNally High School field on the evening of April 29.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Young hits floater with 4.4 left, Hawks beat Heat 111-110

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young hit a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat top-seeded Miami 111-110 on Friday night, cutting the Heat's series lead to 2-1. Jimmy Butler missed a jumper with 12.6 second left that could've given the Heat a three-point cushion. He missed again on an off-balance 3 at the buzzer with De'Andre Hunter in his face to give the Hawks a burst of hope in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Sunday ni

  • Legal experts question conclusions of NHLPA report on Kyle Beach

    Despite inconsistent reports and mixed recollections, the independent investigation made clear conclusions.

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Scott Smith replaces retiring Tom Renney as Hockey Canada chief executive officer

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada executed an uncomplicated succession plan in its leadership, naming Scott Smith the next chief executive officer to replace the retiring Tom Renney. Renney and Smith have worked side-by-side since Renney's appointment to president and chief executive officer in 2014. Renney handed the role of president to Smith, who was also Hockey Canada's chief operating officer, five years ago while continuing as CEO. Smith, a 55-year-old from Bathurst, N.B., will hold the dual roles o

  • Return of Montreal's Défi sportif provides outlet for youth athletes with disabilities

    Whether it be swimming, ice skating or basketball, 15-year-old Leah Gustave has never been shy about trying a sport, even though she was born with arthrogryposis, a condition which severely limits movement in her joints. About four years ago, that curiosity helped her find her passion: boccia, a precision ball sport she hopes to one day play at the Paralympic Games, representing Canada. "At first, I was just throwing balls. And I thought it was fun," she said, giggling with her mother by her sid

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Money, medals putting pressure on Canadian high-performance sport culture

    Hundreds of Canadian athletes, active and retired, are cataloguing the ways in which the national high-performance system has failed them. Athletes overseen by Gymnastics Canada, Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton, Rugby Canada, Rowing Canada and Artistic Swimming Canada have called in recent months for changes ranging from the ouster of leaders and coaches to the handling of bullying and harassment complaints to the opaque decisions made around athlete selection for teams. A recent acceleration of athle