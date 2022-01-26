Family Isn’t Buying Mom and Son’s ‘Suicide’ Plunge at Ballpark

The family of a woman and toddler who died before a baseball game at San Diego’s Petco Park last fall have accused police of trying to shield the city from any responsibility by suggesting that the pair died by suicide.

On Sept. 25, 2021, as fans packed the stands for a Padres game, Raquel Wilkins, 40, and her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning Wilkins, plummeted to their deaths from the third level of the ballpark, the San Diego Police Department said at the time.

In the aftermath, police launched a homicide investigation calling the deaths “suspicious,” but declined to say whether the fall was accidental.

Then last week, police said they’d concluded the pair died after Wilkins’ intentionally plunged six stories. Denzel’s death was classified as a homicide.

The agency said it had conducted “dozens of interviews, reviewing of available video footage, and collecting background information” and worked in consultation with the San Diego County Medical Examiner to identify what led to the deaths.

But in a statement posted on Twitter, an attorney for Wilkins’ family insisted that the deaths were an accident, noting that the city owns Petco Park. He blasted the police department for “blaming Raquel” and raised concerns about a lack of transparency around the investigation.

“Four months after Raquel Wilkins and her baby fell to their deaths from Petco Park, the City of San Diego—which owns Petco Park—will have its police department issue a press release blaming Raquel. But they won’t release any details, even to the family,” Dan Gilleon wrote.

Gilleon also slammed San Diego Mayor ​​Todd Gloria who he said “went to the press to blame Raquel Wilkins” just days after the incident. He later apologized.

Mom’s Fall From San Diego Stadium With 2-Year-Old in Her Arms Was Suicide-Homicide: Police

Gloria had suggested to KSWB-TV that the deaths stemmed from a “mental health crisis.”

“Many people are suffering with depression, anxiety—either because that was the way that they’ve been for a while or because the pandemic has exacerbated it,” Gloria said at the time. “Whatever it is, seek out help. There is no need to harm a child, to traumatize others in our community. There’s help that’s out there if you need it.”

But according to a witness statement obtained by The San Diego Union-Tribune, a woman told police she saw Wilkins laughing and looking happy with her son at a dining area in the concourse before losing her balance and falling off of a bench near a railing. The witness said that, about a minute later, Wilkins jumped back up onto the bench of the picnic table while holding the toddler.

“She again lost her balance and this time, fell over the edge,” the witness said. “From my vantage point, looking at her back, it was almost like she rolled over the railing.”

Gilleon, who plans to file a wrongful-death lawsuit, told the outlet that it was “extraordinarily dangerous and stupid” that picnic tables had been stationed so close to the railing.

He also argued that the police findings served to protect the city and repel any legal action for the deaths. The city has a massive 70 percent ownership stake in Petco Park, the Union-Tribune reported.

“I don’t think the SDPD is being cruel for the hell of it,” Gilleon told the Union-Tribune. “They’re doing it because they’re hiding something, and they think that if the truth comes out slowly and the full story takes time to tell, the people responsible will be better able to cement some good PR or to retire.”

San Diego Police did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Wednesday and said it “will not be making any further comment on the case,” according to a statement shared with local outlets.

“SDPD understands the public’s concern and interest in this tragedy that happened publicly in a venue where the community gathers,” the statement reads. “We would like to thank all those who came forward with information.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741

