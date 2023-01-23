Family identifies ‘caring, loving’ Paschal student killed in shooting at Whataburger

Family members have identified a Paschal High School junior who was killed in a shooting at a Whataburger restaurant across from the Fort Worth school on Friday.

Zechariah Trevino, 17, will be forever missed, his mother, Erica Rico Silva, wrote in a Facebook post. “I’m so broken without you,” she wrote.

She thanked God for “blessing us with My Baby Boy. ... Thank you for his life. Give us peace comfort and compassion as we leave this all in ur hands.”

In another post, she thanked “everyone who continues to keep our family in prayer,” saying “we appreciate it more than you know.”

Zechariah worked as a cook at the Whataburger and was about to become a father in a few months, his mother told WFAA-TV. She said he died while trying to protect his cousin — the teenage girl who was critically injured in the shooting. She remained in the hospital on Sunday.

‘’He did exactly what we taught him to do, that was to protect,” she told WFAA. “His life wasn’t just taken on selfish acts. He changed all that by standing up for what he believed in, protecting.”

Police had not made an arrest as of Sunday but were looking for the suspected shooter. Both victims and the suspect are all Paschal students, according to authorities.

Police Chief Neil Noakes said Friday that the student with the gun opened fire after an argument that turned into a fight about 4 p.m. at the restaurant at 2401 W Berry St.

Zechariah’s mother described him as loving and caring. “We had so many dreams and expectations for Zechariah,” she said.

The family is raising money for funeral expenses. Donations can be made via Cashapp to @EricaRico86.