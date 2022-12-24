Family hit hard by inflation seeks help from Goodfellows charity

”I do not want my children to pay anymore than they already have for the sins of their mother and father,” Rachel wrote in her request for holiday assistance.

Sadly, children are often caught up in the problems brought on in life by poor judgments made by their parents. Rachel’s husband was released from prison in September of 2021 and has had trouble finding steady employment. Basically, she is doing most of the fending for the family, which includes two children.

”With myself being the only breadwinner in the home and inflation and rising prices everywhere, our home has taken a major hit,” she said. “My family would greatly benefit from any help this year.”

Goodfellows understands and wants to help. It’s what they’ve been doing for well over a century.

The Star-Telegram charity has set a goal of helping 12,000 children in need in Tarrant County experience joy this holiday season. To do so, they are providing a $50 tax-free gift certificate for each child for new trendy clothing from Old Navy Stores.

”I just want Christmas to be a special day for them during this difficult year they have faced,” Rachel said.

About the Goodfellows Fund

The story on the Goodfellows website describes its beginning as an offshoot of the first newspaper charity drive in the United States, started by the Chicago Tribune on Dec. 10, 1909. A Chicago city attorney wrote a letter challenging his friends to donate the money they would have spent on holiday partying to charity.

A couple of years later, the Advertising Club of Fort Worth staged the first local Goodfellows campaign. On the day after Thanksgiving in 1912, Publisher Amon G. Carter brought the tradition to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

To find out more, visit goodfellowfundfw.com. The new post office box for donations and correspondence is P.O. Box 149, Fort Worth, TX. 76101.