Family history at Battle of Vimy Ridge inspires Canmore author's latest novel

'The Woman at the Front,' left, was inspired by the family history of author Lecia Cornwall, right. Cornwall's grandfather and uncle both fought in the First World War at the Battle of Vimy Ridge. (Submitted by Lecia Cornwall - image credit)

Canmore, Alta. author Lecia Cornwall's latest book takes place during the First World War, and she says it was first inspired by her own family history.

The Ontario-born writer wrote 14 romance novels before taking a crack at historical fiction with The Woman at the Front, released this month.

It was prompted by a decades-old conversation with her grandfather, who fought with her uncle in the Battle of Vimy Ridge — although only one of them came home.

As a gunner, her grandfather was well behind the front lines, Cornwall told The Homestretch on Thursday.

But her uncle, an infantryman, was right at the front.

"He was actually killed, and my grandfather didn't find out until a few days later," Cornwall said.

"And when I was about 15, he told me the story and he said, 'I want you to go and find the grave someday.' So I did with my own kids, and it was a very, very moving, incredible thing."

"And I decided, at that point, that I wanted to write a book about it."

The courage to break the rules

Her grandfather's story sparked her interest in writing about the First World War, Cornwall said. But it was extensive research that led her to write The Woman at the Front.

The British allowed women to serve as ambulance drivers or nurses during the war, she said — but not as doctors.

"[The British] felt it was too frightening, too dangerous, too disturbing for the men who would be upset by being treated by a woman," Cornwall said.

At the time, women who went to medical school in Britain were also expected to go on to treat women and children, but not men, she said.

"It was considered that there were some things that women could not handle," Cornwall said.

Library and Archives Canada/Wikimedia Commons

And so, during the war, she says British women who were doctors went to the French, instead.

"The French said, 'Sure, come on over. We'll make use of you.' But none of them were on the front lines," Cornwall said.

Story continues

But the novel's heroine, Eleanor Atherton, seeks to challenge that. Fresh out of medical school, she wants to go to France and work with the injured.

"[The character is] warned to obey the rules and stay away from the wounded, but there's a shortage of doctors and so many casualties," Cornwall said.

"She must decide if she has the courage to break the rules and do her part in impossible circumstances. And along the way, she finds love, and respect, and purpose."

Poignant and tragic

As with all her novels, Cornwall says she hopes The Woman at the Front provides inspiration for her readers.

"I always hope that [they] are going to read one of my books and they are going to say, 'Oh, well, this is an ordinary person, and she went out and she made something happen,'" Cornwall said.

"They can live a little bit of this in their own lives. Or, you know, it makes the world a better place, to think that there are good things that can come out of hardship as well. And we certainly need that these days."

And looking to the First World War provided much to draw from, Cornwall said.

"Everybody sort of thinks, 'Oh, World War I is not that exciting. It's the black-and-white war. It's a long, long time ago, and it's dirty and muddy," she said.

" And yet, the stories are so poignant and so tragic, and it was such a change in warfare and medicine and so many other things that occurred in that time period. And that the letters that you read from people."