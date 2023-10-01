Family Guy's Seth McFarlane reveals new project with Dynasty star

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Family Guy creator and star Seth MacFarlane and Dynasty alum Liz Gillies have teamed up for a brand new project — a festive duet album.

MacFarlane is best known for creating Family Guy and American Dad as well as voicing multiple characters including Peter, Stewie, Brian and Quagmire. He also directed both Ted movies. Gillies, meanwhile, played Fallon Carrington in the revival of Dynasty.

Now, the duo have teamed up for a Christmas album — We Wish You The Merriest. The album will contain 13 tracks and will be released on November 3, a release date that will coincide with several live performances.

Gotham - Getty Images

Related: Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane reprising Ted role for new TV series

The album is arranged and conducted by Andrew Cottee and, while fans will have to wait until November for the full album, the title track is available to listen to right now. MacFarlane spoke about the project in an interview with Variety.

"Liz and I have been singing together for a number of years now, between studio recordings and traveling around the country performing live with some of our favourite symphony orchestras," MacFarlane said.

"We’re both fans of the classic Bing Crosby-Rosemary Clooney duet albums, and their exquisite, expressive orchestrations contrasting with a fun, casual vocal style. We’ve done our best to honor that tradition with our new Christmas album, and we hope it adds some extra charm to your holiday season."

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Related: Euphoria star joins cast of Seth MacFarlane's Ted series

The album will be filled with plenty of Christmas classics including Here Comes Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Holly Jolly Christmas, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

MacFarlane and Gillies previously collaborated on Christmas tracks back in 2020 when they sang Happy Holiday and That Holiday Feeling together. They also released a collection of songs in 2021 with Songs From Home.

You Might Also Like