A ‘family girl at heart,’ Liz would thrive with lots of love and encouragement

Elizabeth, who likes to be called Liz, is a kind and sweet teenager looking for a loving and supportive family. Liz enjoys art, baking and has recently taken up sewing. Her other hobbies include playing cards, bowling, playing video games and spending quality time with her family.

Liz, 14, most enjoys learning about history at school, and dreams of going to college one day. Liz has aspirations of becoming a graphic designer or industrial engineer.

People have described Liz as a hardworking, smart, creative and a “family girl at heart.” Liz would thrive most in a family that could provide her with lots of love and encouragement. Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Liz’s case number is CH-7888.