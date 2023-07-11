Family furious as Italian prosecutors probe dead uncle of missing 'Vatican girl'

Pietro and Natalina Orlandi reacted badly to prosecutors' suggestion their uncle may have abducted their sister - Andreas Solaro / AFP via Getty Images

A teenage girl, whose disappearance from Rome 40 years ago remains one of Italy’s greatest unsolved mysteries, may have been abducted by her uncle, Italian prosecutors have suggested, enraging her family.

Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee and a resident of the tiny city state, was just 15 when she vanished on the way home from a flute lesson in June 1983.

There have been decades of fevered speculation over what happened to her, with the blame pointed at underworld mobsters, Vatican prelates, sex abuse gangs and various secret services embroiled in Cold War intrigue.

Now, in a new twist to a cold case that recently inspired a four-part Netflix series, Vatican Girl, it has been suggested that the key to her disappearance could lie with her late uncle.

The claims have angered the Orlandi family, who insist that the secret to what happened to her lies within the Vatican.

The disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi is one of Italy's greatest mysteries - Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mario Meneguzzi had sexually molested Emanuela’s older sister, Natalina, and may also have had an interest in Emanuela, according to claims made in a report by an Italian television network, La7.

Meneguzzi, who died several years ago, bears a striking resemblance to an identikit image of a man who was seen with Emanuela on the evening that she disappeared in 1983, the network said.

He was identified as having a potential role in the case in September 1983, just three months after she vanished, but the evidence is now being looked at again.

Meneguzzi ran a bar inside the lower house of parliament in Rome and had shadowy links to the Italian intelligence services, the Italian press reported.

An identikit image of a man seen with Emanuela the night she disappeared; her uncle Mario Meneguzzi (right) - news.italy24.press/trends/689567

A Catholic priest told the Vatican’s then secretary of state – a role equivalent to prime minister – that Natalina Orlandi had revealed to him during confession that she had been subjected to “unhealthy” and “obsessive” attention from her uncle. The priest took the unusual step of revealing what she had said during confession after being contacted by the Vatican secretary of state at the time, Agostino Casaroli, who was investigating the case.

Vatican accused of ‘stonewalling’

For years, the Vatican has been accused of stonewalling attempts to get to the bottom of what happened to the schoolgirl, with suggestions made by the Netflix series that she was kidnapped so that she would not reveal that she had been sexually assaulted by a senior Catholic clergyman described as “someone close to the Pope”, who at the time was John Paul II.

The suggestion that her uncle, rather than anyone within the Holy See, could have been responsible for her disappearance was seen by some analysts as a distraction technique by the Holy See to divert attention.

At a press conference held in Rome on Tuesday to address the latest theory, Natalina Orlandi denied being raped or sexually abused by her uncle. She said he had only made “verbal advances” towards her. “I’m surprised that this story has emerged again,” she told the Foreign Press Club.

She confirmed that she had told her priest about the advances, as well as her then boyfriend, now her husband.

The Vatican, under Pope Francis, does appear to be making efforts to get to the heart of the matter, launching an inquiry into the case in January.

Prosecutors in Rome then opened an inquiry of their own in May. A few weeks ago, the Holy See passed its case files to Italian prosecutors, saying they included “some lines of inquiry worthy of further investigation”.

Pope Francis remembered Emanuela Orlandi in his prayers in St Peter's Square in June - AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

But the brother of the missing teenager, who has campaigned tirelessly to find out what happened to her, said he was “furious” with the suggestion that a family member was responsible for her disappearance.

He is convinced that blame lies with the Vatican and that the sexual abuse theory is a red herring designed to absolve the Holy See of responsibility.

“They’ve decided to dump everything on my family, without any sense of shame. They are scum. It disgusts me,” Pietro Orlandi told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

He said he would demand a private audience with Pope Francis to ask for an explanation.

Pope Francis referred to the case during an audience in St Peter’s Square last month, on the 40th anniversary of Emanuela’s disappearance.

He expressed “closeness” to her family but did not make any remarks about what may have happened to her.

“It was a positive sign, I did not expect it, I think this is a good step forward,” Pietro Orlandi said at the time. “The Emanuela Orlandi taboo has finally fallen.”

The fact that the Pope had prayed for her publicly was “a sign of hope to get to the truth”, he said.