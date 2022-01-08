Family, friends and police remember Euless detective killed by suspected drunk driver

Hundreds gathered around noon Saturday to remember and honor Euless Det. Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes, nearly two months after his vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver and he was killed.

Family, friends and fellow police from several jurisdictions took part in or witnessed the funeral mass inside St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Keller before congregating outside in the frosty, wet weather for police honors. The church bell tolled as the procession of clergy and police escorted Cervantes’ casket through the front door of the cathedral and down columns of officers dressed in ceremonial uniforms.

Bagpipes played as the casket, in which Cervantes’ sons had earlier placed letters they’d written to him, was sat down. Police with rifles fired three volleys into the air. One officer played “Taps” on a bugle and a flag draped over the casket was folded and handed to Priscilla Cervantes, Alex Cervantes’ wife, and their two sons. Euless Police Chief Mike Brown shared whispered words with Cervantes’ two sons, too quiet for others to hear, and managed to hold his composure until he started walking away, when he began to show sorrow.

Several others lost their hold on facial expressions of stone when police performed the ceremonial last call, in which they called over the radio for Cervantes to reply, then announced the permanent end of his shift.

“Euless to Officer Cervantes, badge No. 569,” a fellow officer called over the radio. “Euless to all units, the Euless Police Department sadly announces the passing of Euless Police Officer Cervantes, badge No. 569.”

The officer recited Cervantes’ record of work with Euless and El Paso police and described him as a husband, father, son, “brother in blue,” loyal friend and “honored officer.”

“We are all better people because of the time we were able to spend with you,” the officer said in the last call. “Rest easy, brother. We have it from here. We will see you again one day.”

The call ended with an announcement that badge No. 569 would be out of service from that point on.

Cervantes was an officer with the Euless Police Department for seven years when, on Nov. 27, police say Dylan Molina ran a red light in Lake Worth and hit his car. Cervantes was driving with his wife and two sons in the vehicle. Priscilla Cervantes was in a coma for nearly a month after the crash. He served with El Paso police for eight years before coming to Euless.

Molina, 26, had a blood alcohol level of 0.16, twice the legal limit, police said, and has been charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident causing serious injury or death, three counts of intoxication assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance because of a THC vape pen he had, according to Lake Worth police.

Priscilla Cervantes said the loss of Alex Cervantes has left a void in her life.