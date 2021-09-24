Family, friends, police from region pay final respects to fallen Independence officer

Family, friends, and law enforcement officers from across the region gathered Friday to honor Independence officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was shot and killed while serving the Independence community.

Madrid-Evans was slain Sept. 15, just days into his field training program, while responding to a home where a wanted suspect was said to be.

Friday, as law enforcement officers and first responders gathered outside the Community of Christ Church auditorium in Independence, bag pipes can be heard warming up in the distance. The funeral was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Officers from the Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs and Sugar Creek police departments were prepared to answer calls in Independence so that Madrid-Evans’ fellow officers could attend the funeral.

Outside the Community of Christ Church auditorium in Independence where funeral services will begin in about a half hour for Blaize Madrid-Evans, an Independence police officer who was killed while on duty. pic.twitter.com/6Z2diNe3Tw — Bob Cronkleton (@cronkb) September 24, 2021

Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Jackson County on Friday in honor of Madrid-Evans.

Officer Madrid-Evans

Madrid-Evans, who grew up in Smithville, was a 2018 graduate of Smithville HIgh School, where former teachers remembered him as a kindhearted young man committed to helping others.

As a high school student, he often talked about his career plans of joining the military after graduation and becoming a combat medic.

The Independence police officer who was shot and critically wounded on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, has been identified as Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22.

But after he graduated in 2018, he decided on a career in law enforcement. Madrid-Evens, who was engaged to be married, graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy in July.

He had had only been on patrol for 18 days when he and his field training officer responded to a residence in the 2400 block of South Northern Boulevard on a tip that a suspect, later identified as Cody L. Harrison, was inside the residence.

As they approached the house, Harrison fired a handgun at them, striking Madrid-Evans. The other officer returned fired, shooting Harrison, according to authorities. Madrid-Evans was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead several hours later. Harrison died at the scene.

On Sunday, Springfield police officer Mark Priebe received a new kidney that was donated by Madrid-Evans, who was an organ donor. Priebe began dialysis in July when his kidneys began to fail, the result of a 2020 crash that also left him paralyzed.