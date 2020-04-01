Family-Friendly Recipes for A Zesty Spring

Looking for tips to refresh your home this spring? Yahoo has partnered with Canadian Tire’s TESTED for Life in Canada program to bring you everything you need, including quality products put to the test by their TESTED panel. Anytime you see the TESTED badge, you know it’s a quality product.

By Kate Mendonca

As an amateur baker and at home chef, I love to switch out sweet and hearty recipes with light, fresh and zesty ones for my family and friends to enjoy. Every year I introduce new seasonal ingredients that I can source locally, as a spring tradition.

As the season progresses and more local, fresh produce becomes available, adding a few new recipes to your rotation is an easy (and delicious) way to embrace the season. Ingredients such as asparagus, peas, radish, rhubarb and fresh herbs can transform any meal.



Here are three of my top spring recipe picks that were crafted using products that have been TESTED by Canadians, like you and me.

Spring Ready Risotto

Although it may not come to mind as an easy weeknight dinner, a creamy risotto filled with fresh veggies is the perfect way to inject a little fun into your meals.

This vegan and gluten-free recipe offers up all the flavour of traditional risotto, minus the heaviness, and can easily become a main or side dish that your family will love.

Using a large cooking pan, like those included in the PADERNO 12pc Hard Anodized Cookset, which Canadian Tire TESTED reviewers have given an impressive 5 out of 5 star rating. It ensures even temperatures and non-stick cooking while you prepare the risotto, and is also ideal for use when cooking endless classic family dishes.

Click here for the recipe.

Lemon Butter Cookies

Tender butter cookies get a springtime update with a hint of lemon extract for added flavour, which pairs perfectly with tea or as a snack on their own.

This simple recipe is easy to roll, cut out and decorate, and is sure to get little ones into the kitchen for a family-friendly activity that everyone will enjoy.

A Kitchenaid Classic Standmixer, which has a 4.9 out of 5 star TESTED rating, is the perfect companion to all of your baking needs, and takes the work out of mixing, kneading or whisking.

Click here for the recipe

The Use-All Egg Bake

If you’re looking for a light and healthy breakfast that feeds a crowd, an egg bake is a simple and quick recipe that can be thrown together ahead of time.

This recipe includes asparagus and Parmesan cheese, but can easily be switched to include any of your family’s favourite veggies, or to use up what’s in the fridge.

The Masterchef Ceramic Bakeware Set is ideal for an egg bake, with its stoneware construction for consistent heat distribution and a non-stick coating that makes for easy serving and cleanup.

Click here for the recipe

