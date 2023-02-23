Family of Fresno student killed in hit-and-run says failures ‘started with the school’

A mother whose son was killed in a hit-and-run outside of Hoover High School says Fresno Unified is at least partially to blame and is demanding the district take steps to help prevent such tragedies in the future.

Regina Bell’s son Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., a 15-year-old Hoover High School student, was struck by a car on Oct. 4 as he crossed the road in front of the Fresno Unified school at First and Barstow avenues. He died a week later.

“I’m not requesting anything that I feel like is too much,” Bell said. “It’s for the safety of other children, my other child and other families and schools around the city.”

Seeking accountability and responsibility, Bell wants Fresno Unified to implement safety measures such as crosswalks, speed bumps, stop lights or stop signs and improve its procedures.

Bell detailed her allegations in a formal claim for damages against the Fresno Unified School District. The claim also sought unspecified financial damages.

Fresno Unified, in a 6-1 vote during Wednesday’s board meeting, denied the claim for damages in connection with Rashad’s death and referred the matter to the district’s risk management team. Trustee Keshia Thomas was the lone ‘no’ vote.

“At what point do we figure out where we can fix some of these claims and not have to go through the process of denial and then so many other issues that come along with the denial?” Thomas said. “This young lady lost her baby and all she knows is that we denied her claim.”

Bell said the denial was disrespectful to her and to her son.

The denial is the first step in discussing with Bell what happened to her son, Deputy Superintendent Patrick Jensen said.

Following the vote, which caused many board members to feel torn, Thomas and fellow trustees Claudia Cazares and Valerie Davis left the dais to speak with Bell privately.

Fifteen-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr.

Failures ‘started with the school,’ family says

Police said Lisa Ellen Spoors was driving under the influence of a prescription drug when she struck Rashad; her toxicology report indicated the presence of illicit and prescription substances.

Spoors is accused of fleeing the scene and returning about 20 minutes later. Spoors was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Dec. 27 with a bail of $1.5 million but released in mid-January on a reduced bail of $150,000.

She has pleaded not guilty to murder, driving under the influence of a drug while causing injury, and hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death. After a Feb. 7 hearing, her next court appearance is a preliminary hearing in March.

Even though Spoors hit Rashad, “it started with the school,” Bell said.

“He was released early from school without my knowledge, without giving me a phone call or letting me know to pick him up like he always gets picked up,” she said. “He doesn’t walk home; he doesn’t catch the bus.”

Hoover High released him from basketball practice early and asked him to exit the school immediately, leaving him and other students unsupervised, according to Bell’s damage claim.

Bell is claiming negligent supervision of students; negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention of employees; and wrongful death. The claim alleges more than a dozen failures by Fresno Unified, including failures to notify her of her son’s early dismissal, to supervise students, to take precautions to protect students and to enforce regulations to prevent the injury and death of Rashad.

Acknowledging failure

Trustee Andy Levine said he understands the need for FUSD to learn from this tragedy, including a policy about parent notification.

Such a policy is something the board needs to take direct action on, Board President Veva Islas said, because more students have been hit on their way home or to school since Bell lost her son.

“We’ve been talking about the reality that our students are not safe when they step right off of campus,” Levine said. “And that’s a failure – it is on our part but also our city and our county.

“In honor and memory of the students that we tragically lost, we need to look at the systemic need to make sure that never happens ever again.”

Much like Bell, Rashad’s peers are asking for increased crosswalk accessibility and a stoplight/crosswalk combination in front of Hoover High and strict guidelines on student dismissal, Jackson said about her work with Bell and Rashad’s classmates to identify ways for Fresno to keep his legacy and memory alive.

“My son’s life couldn’t be saved. He’s gone, “ Bell said Wednesday. “But you guys can save other people’s lives (and) prevent this from happening again to someone else’s child.”

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab at its website.