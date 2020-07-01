'Family Fortunes' returning to ITV with Gino D'Acampo as host

Gino D'Acampo is the new host of 'Family Fortunes'. (Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Family Fortunes is set to return to TV after 18 years off air with Gino D'Acampo hosting the reboot of the classic gameshow.

The chef will be in charge of proceedings as two families go head-to-head to win prizes by trying to guest the popular answers to questions based off of surveys.

The This Morning chef said: ”I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters.

"It’s a much beloved show in the USA, and around the world, and I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.”

Gino D'Acampo at This Morning Live held at the NEC Birmingham on May 18, 2017. (Photo credit should read Graham Stone / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning added of the reboot: “Family Fortunes is one of ITV’s best-known gameshows and we can’t wait to see Gino host it. He’s perfect to put a smile on the faces of a brand-new audience.”

D’Acampo has proved himself to be a popular figure on TV due to his cooking segments on This Morning as well as his antics in his Road Trip series alongside Gordon Ramsay and Fred Siriex.

The gameshow was originally presented by Bob Monkhouse from 1980 to 1983 before Max Bygraves took over for a two year stint between 1983 to 1985.

Les Dennis attends the aftershow party following the British Comedy Awards 2005 at London Television Studios on December 14, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Les Dennis was the programme's longest running host as he presented from 1987 up until 2002.

The show was then moved into a daily daytime slot later in 2002, with Andy Collins hosting the short-lived format for several months.

All Star Family Fortunes saw it revived for a celebrity version which was presented by Vernon Kay for 12 series from 2006 to 2015.