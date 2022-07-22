Family of Former America's Got Talent Contestant Nolan Neal Asks for Help Following His Sudden Death

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" -- Pictured: Nolan Neal

Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Nolan Neal's family is asking for help after his sudden passing on Monday. The singer, who was a former contestant on America's Got Talent and The Voice, was 41.

Neal's daughter, Caylin Cate, set up his GoFundMe page, and wrote that her father didn't have life insurance "or any money whatsoever."

"The expenses that come from this are extensive as we are trying to prepare for his funeral and fly in his son & loved ones," her statement continued. "If you want to help in anyway, you can donate here. Anything is appreciated and I am so grateful for the community rallying behind us."

RELATED: Nolan Neal, Former America's Got Talent and The Voice Contestant, Dead at 41

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Show 3" Episode 1515 -- Pictured: Nolan Neal

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The exact cause of Neal's death has not been determined by authorities. Neal's cousin Dylan Seals told PEOPLE that he "ultimately succumbed to his battle with substance abuse."

The local medical examiner's office confirmed to TMZ that the Nashville-based artist died Monday, and Seals also confirmed to the news outlet that he was found dead in his apartment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nashville's Medical Examiner's Office has not yet returned PEOPLE's request for comment, but the late musician's cousin called him "one of the most talented people" he's ever met while working in the entertainment industry.

"He was always open and honest about [his substance abuse] struggle," Seals said. "He was a loving father and son. A light to all who knew him. My heart goes out to his two children and his mother Cathy."

RELATED: The Voice Contestant Janice Freeman Dies at 33: 'Thank You ... For Everything,' Says Miley Cyrus

Neal first rose to recognition as a contestant in The Voice's 15th season, airing in 2016. Nearly four years later, Neal went on to compete on America's Got Talent in 2020.

Story continues

The GoFundMe page, which was also posted on Neal's verified Facebook page, surpassed its $15,000 goal within 24 hours, and currently has more than $20,000 of donations.

RELATED VIDEO: Nolan Neal, Former America's Got Talent and The Voice Contestant, Dead at 41

Dozens of comments on both Facebook and the fundraising page show the impact he had on fans and friends alike.

"Sending so much love to all. This heartbreak has no words. I am profoundly, deeply and inexpressibly sorry," one GonFundMe contributor wrote.

Another added: "My heart goes out to Caylin and Nolan's family. I was so sad to hear that he had passed away. I first saw Nolan's story on AGT. It was so inspiring ... He had a heart of gold and the voice of an angel. Thank you for touching the hearts of so many people and being an idle [sic] for so many people buddy. Keep singing up in heaven my friend."

Neal had previously opened up about his struggles with substance abuse.

"I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean," Neal told WBIR in 2020, before admitting to having "lost my way on The Voice" as he continued drinking while competing on the show. But he eventually discovered a process that worked for him and allowed him to remain sober.

"I found happiness by helping others in recovery," he added. "I found a way to be happy without the things I thought made me happy before."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP. Support is also available at American Addiction Centers.