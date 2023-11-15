Family forced out of home due to collapsed sewer

Mr Marino set up his hairdressing business, Marcello, 30 years ago

A family has had to move out of their home due to a collapsed sewer underneath the property.

Marcello Marino, from Ramsgate, Kent, said it was "a shock" when his family were given two hours' warning to evacuate their home in September.

Mr Marino, who also had to shut down his salon on the premises, said he had been reporting leakages to Southern Water for more than a year.

Southern Water apologised for "the disruption and distress caused".

For the past six weeks, the family has been living in a flat belonging to a friend, which they said was "stressful".

Southern Water are covering their expenses and said: "The safety of our customers is paramount, which is why it has been necessary for this family to temporarily move to other accommodation while we carry out essential repairs to a collapsed sewer."

Mr Marino's hairdressing business has been on the site for 30 years.

He said losing his home and salon was "the worst thing ever" but he was trying to "stay strong" for his three children.

Southern Water said repairs were expected to be completed "in the next couple of weeks".

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.