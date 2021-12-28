Family of five missing after newborn had cocaine in system, California police say

A family of five is missing after officials told the parents they planned to remove their children from the home, California officials said.

The Department of Children and Family Services was investigating general neglect and narcotics abuse involving three children, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

On Dec. 2, Arely Anaya gave birth to a baby. Both the mother and newborn baby had cocaine in their system on the day the child was born, police said.

Children and Family Services officials were notified and contacted the parents several times during December, according to police.

“The parents were made aware of DCFS intention to remove the children from the home and place them in protective custody,” police said in a Dec. 28 news release. “The parents no longer responded to phone calls, nor answered their door.”

Officials sought a court order to place the kids in protective custody and issue an arrest warrant for Anaya and the children’s father, Luis Avalos. However, officials have not been able to find the parents or children.

Witnesses told Children and Family Services the parents were worried about their children being taken away and left the home Dec. 23. Police said they may be heading to Reno, Nevada.

“If you have seen or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Foothill Area, at (818) 756-8861,” police said.

Missing 82-year-old with Alzheimer’s carried to safety by Maine trooper, video shows

Missing Kentucky teen with autism found safe 1,000 miles away in Texas, family says

Missing 6-year-old and mom may have been ‘taken against their will,’ Georgia cops say