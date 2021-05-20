Family fined £200 after migrant hid in car roofbox to enter UK

The man had stowed himself away when the family stopped off in Calais on their return drive from Spain

A Sudanese migrant entered the UK by hiding in a car roofbox which led to an unsuspecting family receiving a £200 fine.

The man, whose first name is Isa, stowed himself away after the Sussex-based family stopped off near a shopping centre in Calais during a return drive from a holiday in Spain.

Toby and Rhiannon Reynolds, travelling with their four children, had put the noises down to rattling bottles of wine during the drive.

It was not until some time later the unsuspecting couple realised it was a person.

After arriving home in Wadhurst, Sussex, police helped Isa "calmly" emerge, Mrs Reynolds said.

She said she "called the police very loudly from inside the car" so the person in the roof box could hear.

"We had no idea who was in there and what his intentions were. You know, if he was armed. It was terrifying," she added.

The family lost thousands of pounds worth of clothes and toiletries that were originally in the roof box, and they did not get much back from the insurance, she added.

To add insult to injury, the Border Force then issued a £200 fine for bringing a clandestine person into the country.

She claimed this was unfair as she and her husband were unaware they could have a stowaway.

Mrs Reynolds said she accepted the car was "our responsibility," but said: "Nobody at any point asked us if we checked our roof box."

The Home Office said it did not comment on individual cases.

A spokesman said: "We provide guidance to anyone travelling across the Channel on steps they need to take to secure their vehicle to prevent clandestine entrants.

"It is right that people are fined if they do not follow these preventative measures."

Dr Peter Walsh, a researcher at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford told the BBC that the migrant's attempt to enter the UK in a roof box was "shocking"

"This gives you an indication of how desperate they can be, to get into a space that small," he said.