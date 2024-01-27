The Family Film and TV Awards Red Carpet Brings Out Some of Your Favorite '90s Stars (Photos)
The annual celebration of excellence in family-oriented film and television airs on CBS on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET
Family matters at the 2024 Family Film and TV Awards.
Recently, 1990s small-screen favorites like Reginald VelJohnson and Kel Mitchell walked the red carpet at the annual celebration of all things family friendly in entertainment, offering a nostalgic blast from the TGIF and Nickelodeon past. They were joined by Candace Cameron Bure, Corey Feldman, Adam Sandler, the D'Amelio family and more stars of both yesterday and today. Andy Grammer is slated to perform during the ceremony, at which Beau Bridges will receive the ICON Award.
As we wait to hear the winners, see which celebrities stepped out in style at 2024 Family Film and TV Awards, which air Saturday night, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and are hosted by The Talk's Amanda Kloots and Akbar Gbajabiamila.
Reginald VelJohnson
Candace Cameron Bure
Marc D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio
Kel Mitchell
Adam Sandler, Judit Maull, Sammi Cohen, Sheroum Kim and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton
Akbar Gbajabiamila
Billy Gardell
Dee Wallace
Micah Abbey
Ernie Hudson and Beau Bridges
Andy Grammer
Cristo Fernández
Colin Ford
Amanda Kloots
Randy Houser
Max Greenfield
Phil Keoghan
Corey Feldman
Laura Marano
