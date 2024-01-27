Advertisement

The Family Film and TV Awards Red Carpet Brings Out Some of Your Favorite '90s Stars (Photos)

Kate Hogan
·2 min read

The annual celebration of excellence in family-oriented film and television airs on CBS on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty </p> Amanda Kloots

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Amanda Kloots

Family matters at the 2024 Family Film and TV Awards.

Recently, 1990s small-screen favorites like Reginald VelJohnson and Kel Mitchell walked the red carpet at the annual celebration of all things family friendly in entertainment, offering a nostalgic blast from the TGIF and Nickelodeon past. They were joined by Candace Cameron Bure, Corey Feldman, Adam Sandler, the D'Amelio family and more stars of both yesterday and today. Andy Grammer is slated to perform during the ceremony, at which Beau Bridges will receive the ICON Award.

As we wait to hear the winners, see which celebrities stepped out in style at 2024 Family Film and TV Awards, which air Saturday night, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and are hosted by The Talk's Amanda Kloots and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Reginald VelJohnson

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty </p> Reginald VelJohnson

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Reginald VelJohnson

Candace Cameron Bure

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Candace Cameron Bure

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Candace Cameron Bure

Marc D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty </p> The D'Amelio family

Tiffany Rose/Getty

The D'Amelio family

Kel Mitchell

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Kel Mitchell

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Kel Mitchell

Adam Sandler, Judit Maull, Sammi Cohen, Sheroum Kim and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Adam Sandler

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Adam Sandler

Akbar Gbajabiamila

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Akbar Gbajabiamila

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Akbar Gbajabiamila

Billy Gardell

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Billy Gardell

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Billy Gardell

Dee Wallace

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Dee Wallace

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Dee Wallace

Micah Abbey

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Micah Abbey

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Micah Abbey

Ernie Hudson and Beau Bridges

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Ernie Hudson and Beau Bridges

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Ernie Hudson and Beau Bridges

Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer
Andy Grammer

Cristo Fernández

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Cristo Fernandez

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Cristo Fernandez

Colin Ford

Colin Ford
Colin Ford

Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots

Randy Houser

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Randy Houser

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Randy Houser

Max Greenfield

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Max Greenfield

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Max Greenfield

Phil Keoghan

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Phil Keoghan

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Phil Keoghan

Corey Feldman

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Corey Feldman

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Corey Feldman

Laura Marano

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Laura Marano

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Laura Marano

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.