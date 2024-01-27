The Family Film and TV Awards Red Carpet Brings Out Some of Your Favorite '90s Stars (Photos)

The annual celebration of excellence in family-oriented film and television airs on CBS on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET

Tiffany Rose/Getty Amanda Kloots

Family matters at the 2024 Family Film and TV Awards.

Recently, 1990s small-screen favorites like Reginald VelJohnson and Kel Mitchell walked the red carpet at the annual celebration of all things family friendly in entertainment, offering a nostalgic blast from the TGIF and Nickelodeon past. They were joined by Candace Cameron Bure, Corey Feldman, Adam Sandler, the D'Amelio family and more stars of both yesterday and today. Andy Grammer is slated to perform during the ceremony, at which Beau Bridges will receive the ICON Award.



As we wait to hear the winners, see which celebrities stepped out in style at 2024 Family Film and TV Awards, which air Saturday night, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and are hosted by The Talk's Amanda Kloots and Akbar Gbajabiamila.



Reginald VelJohnson

Tiffany Rose/Getty Reginald VelJohnson

Candace Cameron Bure

Tiffany Rose/Getty Candace Cameron Bure

Marc D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio

Tiffany Rose/Getty The D'Amelio family

Kel Mitchell

Tiffany Rose/Getty Kel Mitchell

Adam Sandler, Judit Maull, Sammi Cohen, Sheroum Kim and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton

Tiffany Rose/Getty Adam Sandler

Akbar Gbajabiamila

Tiffany Rose/Getty Akbar Gbajabiamila

Billy Gardell

Tiffany Rose/Getty Billy Gardell

Dee Wallace

Tiffany Rose/Getty Dee Wallace

Micah Abbey

Tiffany Rose/Getty Micah Abbey

Ernie Hudson and Beau Bridges

Tiffany Rose/Getty Ernie Hudson and Beau Bridges

Andy Grammer

Cristo Fernández

Tiffany Rose/Getty Cristo Fernandez

Colin Ford

Amanda Kloots

Randy Houser

Tiffany Rose/Getty Randy Houser

Max Greenfield

Tiffany Rose/Getty Max Greenfield

Phil Keoghan

Tiffany Rose/Getty Phil Keoghan

Corey Feldman

Tiffany Rose/Getty Corey Feldman

Laura Marano

Tiffany Rose/Getty Laura Marano

Read the original article on People.