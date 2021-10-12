Family Files $70M Lawsuit Over 14-Year-Old Girl's Drowning Death Under Pool Cover at Swim Practice

Nabila Maazouz

The Nabila Maazouz Memorial Fund Nabila Maazouz

The family of a teenage girl who died in 2019 after drowning in an Oregon pool has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Nabila Maazouz, a 14-year-old freshman at Oregon Episcopal School and member of the Liberty High School swim team, was found dead under a pool cover on Nov. 20 following practice, according to the complaint filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court by her family's attorney.

Her family is seeking $70 million in damages and has requested a jury trial.

The family alleges that the pool covers used were "defective defective and unreasonably dangerous" and also "violated industry standards" for safety.

"The design and manufacture of the cover is heavy and creates a suction that prevents swimmers from being able to easily self-rescue," according to the complaint.

The Maazouzes claim the cover lacked "adequate warnings regarding the dangers associated with the use of the cover."

The family also alleges negligence on the part of the Hillsboro School District as well as the city of Hillsboro.

"We have received the lawsuit and we have referred it to our attorneys for the next steps in the legal process. Our hearts remain with the Maazouz family and everyone in our community who has been devastated by the tragic death of Nabila," a spokesperson for the city of Hillsboro tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"The City of Hillsboro is committed to caring for the safety and well-being of all community members at all City facilities. Because this is pending litigation, we will not be issuing additional comments," the spokesperson adds.

Hillsboro School District spokesperson Beth Graser calls the student's death a "tragedy" in a separate statement to PEOPLE.

"Our hearts and thoughts continue to go out to her family and all who knew her," Graser adds.

Universal Filtration Inc. — the manufacturer of the ThermaGard pool covers — as well as The Pool and Spa House, which sold them, were also named as defendants in the lawsuit. Neither company immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Per the instructions of the team's head coach, on the night of Nov. 20, a group of swimmers, including Nabila, swam underneath the pool covers as they were rolled over the pool, according to the complaint.

"The swim team members swam under the second cover but Nabila Maazouz did not resurface. The other swimmers continued to cover the pool, without noticing Nabila Maazouz's disappearance. Once the pool was completely covered, the swimmers and coaches left the outdoor pool and the lights were turned off," the complaint states.

After watching other members of the swim team leave that night, Patricia Maazouz, who was waiting to pick up her daughter, approached coaches and pool staff, the suit says. Following a search, Nabila was found under the covers in the deep end of the pool.

"As the result of the defective and unreasonably dangerous condition of the cover, Nabila Maazouz became entrapped and drowned," according to the complaint.

Following her death, the late student's parents and older sister Sarah set up a memorial fund in her honor, which helps support "youth academic excellence, exemplary character, interfaith understanding, and community service programs."

"Nabila had an exceptional love for learning and curiosity about the world," reads a page on the memorial fund. "From when she was three years old, one of Nabila's biggest passions was to become a NASA astronaut, a goal that guided so many of her life choices, including academic excellence, love for space exploration, astronomy, writing, and swimming."

According to a memorial on the Oregon Episcopal School's website, the fund has raised over $40,000 since its creation.

The Nabila Maazouz Ninth Grade Science Research Award is awarded annually by the school to three students who "best exemplify the curiosity, gratitude, empathy, and community engagement that defines Nabila's legacy."