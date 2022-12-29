'Family Feud' Fans Are Doing Double-Takes of Lori Harvey’s Unbelievable Nighttime Outfit

There aren't many outfits Lori Harvey can't pull off, but a recent night out proved that red is her color.

Ahead of the holiday season, on November 17, the 25-year-old model turned heads when she strutted down a New York City sidewalk in a skin-bearing look. Lori stepped out in a form-fitting bright red dress. Apart from the cutout design, the ankle-length dress had a cross halter neckline and a large rosette floral embellishment.

She accessorized the glam ensemble with jeweled pointed bow pumps and diamond stud earrings. The Tennessee native also slicked back her hair into a high braided ponytail. As for her makeup, she rocked a heavy cat eye, nude lipstick and rosy red cheeks.

Gotham - Getty Images

Gotham - Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, when the stepdaughter of TV host and comedian Steve Harvey hit the New York City sidewalk in the rouge look, social media was buzzing.

"The girl in the red dress though 😍😍," one person wrote on Instagram. "This look 😍," someone else added. "Jeeeeesh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a different follower chimed in.

Though Lori has been flying fairly under the radar, it doesn't mean that she hasn't been busy. These days when she isn't capturing people's attention with her gorgeous outfits, she's working on her new skincare line, SKN. Speaking with Essence, she opened up about what the process has been like.

“That has arguably been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life, but also one of the most rewarding and fulfilling because this is the first thing that I’ve really been able to call my own ... that I built from the ground up," she told the outlet.



According to Lori, she's just getting started. Do we smell a one-of-a-kind fashion line from her in the future? One can only hope!

You Might Also Like