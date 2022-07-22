Family Dollar recalls more than 400 over-the-counter products. Here’s what to know

Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The products, which were shipped to stores between May 1 and June 10, are being taken out of stores after being “stored outside of labeled temperature requirements,” according to a July 21 FDA news release.

Among the recalled products are items from brands including Crest, Colgate, Old Spice, DayQuil, Mucinex, Tylenol, Motrin, Dove and Listerine.

Family Dollar did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

The company had not received any customer complaints or reports of illness at the time of the news release.

Stores in every state except Delaware, Alaska and Hawaii received the faulty product, the release says. Family Dollar has directed affected stores to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any products included in the recall. Customers can return any of the recalled products to the store where they were bought without a receipt.

The announcement comes months after a rodent infestation caused Family Dollar to initiate another recall.

In February, the FDA announced that an inspection found an Arkansas Family Dollar warehouse had unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation.

Stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee were affected by the contaminated products, the FDA said in a news release.

Following the recall, the FDA advised consumers to discard all “drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements” purchased at affected stores, regardless of packaging.

The recall resulted in Family Dollar closing its Arkansas warehouse, news outlets reported.

