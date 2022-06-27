The Family Doctor Training to Provide Abortions Post-Roe

Michael Daly
·6 min read
Facebook
Facebook

The day the Supreme Court tossed out Roe v. Wade, Dr. Elizabeth Fleming of western Pennsylvania called for fellow physicians in her state and others where abortion is still legal to help meet the demand from where it is banned.

“I don’t know how to perform abortions, but I’m willing to learn,” she tweeted under the name “Dr. Fleming, Appalachian medicine woman” on Friday. “Should we have, like, a volunteer Rosie the Riveter type movement among physicians? A volunteer physician abortion corps?”

Fleming serves an area bordering two states: Ohio, where abortion is now outlawed, and West Virginia, where a special session of the legislature will consider whether an 1848 law making it a felony applies in the absence of Roe.

“Ohio and West Virginia are knocking on western PA’s door,” she noted.

Over the weekend, Fleming took a brief course on administering medical abortions. She also read a guide written by an obstetrician for family medicine physicians who want to add abortion services to what their office provides.

“One of the sections is about bomb threats,” she reported. “Patient counseling, supplies, staff training. And bomb threats.”

On Monday morning, the undeterred 43-year-old mother of four faxed an FDA form to a pharmaceutical company to order Mifepristone, the first of the two necessary drugs combined to induce an abortion. She will be able obtain the other, less regulated drug through her usual medical supply firm.

“Once I get the medicine, then I’ll start,” she told The Daily Beast.

She was seeing indications online that other doctors were beginning to respond to the anticipated need much as they had at the peak of COVID, when they volunteered to step outside their usual areas of practice to work in the ICUs.

“There’s a bunch of family medicine physicians on Twitter now giving each other links on how to do the training and stuff,” Fleming told The Daily Beast. “There does seem to be a little movement picking up.”

Fleming has also tried reaching out to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) to provide interested doctors training in providing abortions.

“Most training obviously occurs like in residency,” she said. “But there are procedure clinics for practicing physicians where we learn other procedures, like knee injections, or different things. So I mean they could set up procedure clinics for doctors who are wanting to learn it.”

In the meantime, Fleming has begun reading up on manual vacuum aspiration, a procedure that is presently part of the training in some emergency medicine residencies. She figures it could also be taught to community doctors.

“Simple,” she said. “Low risk.”

Her practice includes two offices on either side of Pennsylvania’s political chasm. The patients in suburban and largely blue Verona outside Pittsburgh reacted to the overturning of Roe v. Wade as she would have expected. They knew it was coming, but they were still shocked when it did.

“One of them was crying,” Fleming said. “I was like, ‘Any questions?’ She’s like, ‘I can’t think. I have no idea if I have any questions for you.’”

The surprise was at the other office, in Grove City, which serves largely red rural patients.

“The most common opinion I heard was that, ‘I’m personally against abortion, but I don’t want the government telling me what to do,’” she recalled. “Kind of the same attitude of, ‘I don’t want the government to take my guns’ is ‘I don’t want the government telling me or telling my wife what to do with her body.’”

She says they turned angry when they learned the ban could affect ectopic pregnancies and in vitro fertilization and cancer treatments.

“They were livid,” she said.

But they are still given to believing conspiracy theories. One of them had lost a spouse to COVID and still told Fleming the virus wasn’t real. She is unsure how the abortion issue might effect their votes in the upcoming election for governor between abortion rights supporter Democrat Josh Shapiro and far right Republican Doug Mastriano, who supports a ban at six weeks with no exceptions, not even for rape or incest or the life of the mother.

“Our legislature is crazy and they will definitely ban abortion in a second,” Fleming noted.

Fleming figures that she would not have been a doctor in the first place first place were it not for an abortion. She says she was raped in her first year at medical school and was still suffering from the psychological after-effects in the third, when she became pregant as the result of a birth control failure during a consensual relationship.

“I had two kids at the time,” she said “I had PTSD from a rape… There was just no way I was gonna graduate medical school and there was no way my mental health was gonna survive that.”

She subsequently married a conservative Catholic and for a time ascribed to his faith.

“We believed abortion and all forms of contraception and sterilization were wrong,” she recalled, then predicted, “They 100 percent are coming for contraception very soon. And they are 100 percent convinced in their hearts they are saving lives and doing God’s will.”

She had two more children. Her personal beliefs then took a different turn.

“I left the marriage in 2019, and then once I got out, my mind kind of cleared,” she recalled.

On Sunday, as Fleming was preparing to order the Mifepristone and begin offering abortions, women were posting pictures online of their unplanned babies. She tweeted a photo of her youngest child, taken when he was around 6 months old. She was then in the last year of residency while moonlighting on a second job.

“My unplanned baby,” she now wrote. “Who the fuck cares? If you’re in Ohio or West Virginia, western PA medical community is here for you. We will make sure no woman is denied the choice of what to do with her body. This baby’s mama just became a proud abortion provider.”

The baby she made the choice to have is now 6.

“I don’t know what will be said to my children when [her ex-husband] finds out that I’m gonna start offering abortions,” Fleming told The Daily Beast. “It’s not gonna be pretty. But oh well.”

And along with offering abortions, she will continue forming alliances online with other doctors who are fiercely determined to address the health emergency triggered by the Supreme Court decision. She noted on Twitter that less than 10 percent of the nation’s doctors were women when Roe v. Wade became law in 1973. The current number is nearly 40 percent. More than half of medical students are women.

“Shit is going to get real real,” the Applachian medicine woman said. “We survived medical training. We are not genteel.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Heightened threat for thunderstorms in Alberta includes supercell risk

    The week will kick off with multiple chances of thunderstorms in Alberta, ramping up on Tuesday with a more widespread, potent risk that includes the possibility of supercells in some areas.

  • Airport cargo handler stole $224,000 in gold and buried some in CA backyard, feds say

    The cargo handler gave a colleague one gold bar, a relative another and buried two gold bars in his backyard, according to prosecutors.

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Kadri returns, scores overtime winner to move Avalanche within win of Stanley Cup

    Nazem Kadri scored the biggest goal of his career in Game 4, bringing the Avalanche to within a win of the Stanley Cup.

  • Dufour nets four as Sea Dogs rally past Cataractes, advance to Memorial Cup final

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Shawinigan Cataractes scored 49 seconds into Saturday's final round robin game at the Memorial Cup and enjoyed a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Then William Dufour of the Saint John Sea Dogs said "hold my (root) beer." Dufour, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick of the New York Islanders, rattled off three consecutive goals in the second period and added a fourth in the third as the tournament hosts scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Cataractes 5-3 to earn a berth in Wedne

  • Webb helps Giants end three-game skid with 9-2 win over Reds

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six innings of two-hit ball and the San Francisco Giants backed their ace with four home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Evan Longoria, Thairo Estrada, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who snapped a three-game skid. They had lost five of six after winning seven of their previous eight. Brandon Drury homered for the Reds, who have lost eight of their last nine games. “That’s the team that we expect ourselves

  • 5 Facts about the Fifa World Cup

    Here are five interesting facts about the world's leading football tournament Fifa World Cup.

  • Canadian shot-put star Sarah Mitton basking in the most successful stretch of her career

    Standing just 5-foot-6, Sarah Mitton isn't the most daunting figure in the shot put circle. But what she lacks in size, she makes up with grit and attitude. "Give 'er hell in the circle and hope for the best," she told CBC Sport as she prepares for the national championships this week in the township of Langley, B.C. She competes Saturday night. Throwing free and fearlessly, Mitton is basking in the most successful stretch of her athletic career. In February, she broke the Canadian indoor record

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avs win Stanley Cup

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Cogliano shouted at Nathan MacKinnon in the midst of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration. “87!” he bellowed. It was a reference to the final two numbers of MacKinnon’s hotel room, which Colorado’s star forward thought was a great omen when he checked in ahead of Sunday night's Game 6 in Tampa. Sidney Crosby, like MacKinnon a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, is known for being No. 87. Now MacKinnon is a Stanley Cup champion, just like Crosby. “We just fe

  • Lions QB Rourke throws record-setting 436 yards, B.C. dominates Toronto Argos 44-3

    VANCOUVER — Even after setting a CFL record, B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke saw room for improvement. The 24-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., threw for 436 yards on Saturday, powering the Lions to a dominant 44-3 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. It was the most passing yards a Canadian quarterback has ever put up in a CFL game, eclipsing the 427-yard mark set by Gerry Dattilio in 1981. "I'm just a distributor of the football out there. Those guys are getting in the right positions and

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • NHL fans confused as Lightning score after Avalanche goalie Kuemper loses mask

    The first goal of Game 4 was quite an unusual one.

  • Archer, Twins bullpen combine on 1-hitter vs Rockies

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Archer kept his strong June going with five scoreless innings, and three Minnesota Twins relievers closed out a one-hitter in a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night. A day after being shut out themselves, Luis Arraez and the Twins had 10 hits in a dominant victory. Arraez — the big league batting leader — had two hits, Alex Kirilloff drove in three and Byron Buxton marked his return to the lineup with an RBI triple in the first inning. Archer (2-3) struck

  • Serena Williams puts 'Out of office' on for Wimbledon return

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams joked — or was it a joke? — that she activated the “Out of office” message on her email account so anyone trying to reach her about her many non-tennis activities while she’s at Wimbledon would know why no response arrived immediately. Great as Williams is with a racket in her hand, successful as she’s been, her sport has never been the only activity that interested her or occupied her time. All of which might very well be a factor in why, just shy of 41