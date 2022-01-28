Family who died in freezing cold by US-Canada border identified

Holly Honderich - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read
Police used snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles to navigate the deep snow
Police used snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles to navigate the deep snow

Canadian authorities believe the deaths of four Indian nationals found steps away from the Canada-US border are connected to a human smuggling scheme.

Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold near Manitoba, Canada.

Temperatures dropped to -35C (-31F) on the night the Patel family attempted to cross into the US on foot.

The family was found in a field north of the border on 19 January.

Their identities were announced by Canada's High Commission of India and later confirmed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, RCMP superintendent Rob Hill said the Patel family first arrived in Canada on 12 January, on a flight from Toronto. From there, they made their way west to Manitoba, before travelling to Emerson - a border town - on or around 18 January. Their bodies were found the next night.

No vehicle was found near the Canada-US border in Emerson, suggesting that someone drove the Patel family to a drop-off point before they began their journey on foot.

"This is an extended period of time for a family who is unfamiliar with Canada to be travelling across the country", Mr Hill said. It is believed that someone may have facilitated the family's travel.

The RCMP would not comment on whether the Patels' case was connected to a group of seven other Indian nationals also found by border agents on the evening of 19 January. Steve Shand, a 47-year-old Florida resident, has been charged with human smuggling after authorities found him driving a 15-person van along the border, on the same night the Patels were found. Mr Shand had two Indian nationals as passengers in his car, and cases of food and water in his boot.

The deaths of the Patel family have rocked the Indian community in Manitoba.

"There's a common sense of feeling guilty, like something has gone wrong," Ramandeep Grewal, president of the India Association of Manitoba, told the BBC.

Questions remain as to why the Patel family set out on foot in the dark, in Canada's punishing winter weather.

Mr Grewal said he heard rumours the family walked for 11 hours. "You don't expose yourself to that degree of cold for minutes, let alone hours," he said.

Such questions have consumed Indian communities in Winnipeg, said Hemant Shah, an Indian ex-pat, who organised a virtual prayer for the Patel family this week.

"There are lots of Patel families here, lots of Indo-Canadians," he said. "Everybody's talking, making their own theories."

While perilous border crossings have become typical to the United States' southern border, this type of journey is less common from the north.

"I've never seen this in Canada," Mr Shah said. "This is unheard of."

The RCMP has launched an "extensive" investigation into how the Patels made their way to Canada, co-ordinating with the US and India. It is so far unknown if the Patels had family in Canada or the US.

A special team led by a senior Indian consular officer was dispatched to Manitoba to help Canadian authorities with the investigation. The Consulate General of India in Toronto has been in touch with relatives to provide support.

Last week, a US Homeland Security official said they were also investigating the Patel case, alongside a "larger human smuggling operation of which [Steve] Shand is suspected of playing a part".

There had been three other recent incidents of human smuggling in December and January in the same location where Mr Shand was apprehended, according to court documents.

The India Association's Mr Grewal said he hopes other families contemplating a similar journey may now reconsider.

"If there's anybody else who's in the same boat, who's trying to cross... Don't go, don't listen to people who are telling you they can help."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • COVID-19 vaccination rate among B.C. children second lowest in Canada

    In B.C., the COVID vaccination rate among children age five to 11 is 47 per cent — the second lowest in the country, according to Health Canada data as of Jan. 15. This falls behind the national average of 51 per cent. Dr. Manish Sadarangani, director of the Vaccine Evaluation Center at B.C. Children's Hospital, says while questions among parents about vaccine safety have lessened over time as more children are vaccinated, there is still the perception that children are less at risk of serious i

  • House Bill Could Let Treasury Secretary Block International Crypto Transactions

    A provision in the America COMPETES Act, a bill introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this week, would allow the Treasury Secretary to block or “impose conditions” on transactions, should the official find that the transaction or the accounts involved are engaged in money laundering. Crypto advocates fear this could apply to crypto transactions.

  • Rugby Canada names Jamie Levchuk as interim chief executive officer

    Rugby Canada has appointed Jamie Levchuk interim chief executive officer while the search continues for a permanent successor for Allen Vansen. Levchuk has served as the governing body's managing director of business operations since 2020, and held senior positions with Rugby Canada and the HSBC Canada Sevens since 2015. Previous to joining Rugby Canada, Levchuk was director of events for the Vancouver Whitecaps and worked with the Rick Hanson Foundation, organizing committee for the Vancouver 2

  • Couple sentenced for deaths of three children in Tonto Creek flooding

    An Arizona couple whose two children and niece drowned after they drove through a flooded wash were sentenced Thursday. Daniel Rawlings pleaded guilty in December to three counts of manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse. His wife, Lacey Rawlings, was set to receive probation in exchange for pleading guilty to child abuse.

  • Postal workers can wear their N95s at work — but only with a company mask on top

    OTTAWA — Canada Post says its employees will be able to wear their own N95 masks at work, but only if they wear a disposable medical mask provided by the corporation on top. Some postal service employees doing tasks with a greater risk of catching COVID-19 — for example working in a pair to unload a van inside — are being given N95 masks, but a "fit test by a qualified professional" is required before they can be worn. The Crown corporation drew criticism last week for refusing to let employees

  • 'He stole from me' - Stormy Daniels testifies at her ex-lawyers trial

    The actress who says she had sex with Donald Trump is a witness in a court case against her ex-lawyer.

  • Officials ID Indian family who died trying to cross into US

    Officials in Ottawa said Thursday they have confirmed the identities of four Indian nationals whose bodies were found frozen in Manitoba near the Canada-U. S. border last week. The High Commission of India released a notice saying the four who died were Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, a 39-year-old man, Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, a 37-year-old woman, Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, an 11-year-old girl, and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, a three-year-old boy.

  • Bodies identified: Family from India tried to cross into U.S. by foot from Manitoba

    A family of four Indian nationals was only in Canada for a week before their bodies were found frozen in Manitoba near the Canada-U. S. border, RCMP said Thursday as new details emerged about the deaths believed to be linked to a human smuggling operation. The High Commission of India in Ottawa and RCMP released the identities of the four who died. They were Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, a 39-year-old man; Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, a 37-year-old woman; and their children Vihangi Jagdishkumar P

  • Alaska, Texas governors sue over National Guard vaccine rule

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in seeking to block the U.S. Department of Defense from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for National Guard members who are under state command. The Pentagon has required COVID-19 vaccination for all service members, including the National Guard and Reserve. Attorneys for the two governors, in an amended lawsuit dated Tuesday, say that when National Guard members are serving the state, the federal government has no comm

  • 15-year-old Endrick becomes Brazil's latest soccer sensation

    MADRID (AP) — Playing in the final of an under-21 tournament for Brazilian club Palmeiras, 15-year-old Endrick collected the ball behind the midfield line and started to make a run toward goal. He sped past a couple of defenders with ease. A third brought him down a few meters later, but Endrick quickly got up after a roll on the ground and continued with the ball. A fourth defender had to come in to help, finally stopping him with a hard foul. Endrick laid on the ground for a few moments with h

  • First Nations Educators Conference: Feb 2 & 3 has an amazing list of Guest Speakers. Deadline Extended.

    (ANNews) - Registration is open for this year’s virtual First Nations Educators’ Conference, which will be held Feb. 2 and 3, and is a joint production from Bigstone Education Authority and the Indigenous Knowledge and Wisdom Centre. Deadline for registration has been extended to January 31. The conference convenes educators from Treaties 6, 7 and 8 to discuss the positive impact of education for Indigenous peoples. A very impressive list of keynote speakers will be participating in the conferen

  • US economy grows at fastest pace in decades

    Economic activity jumped by 5.7% in 2021, but analysts expect growth to slow this year.

  • Researchers Have Identified 4 Health Factors That May Explain Why Some People Get Long COVID

    The study, one of the first to dig into what could cause long COVID, found that these factors were associated with the illness regardless of if they had a mild or severe case

  • Boy's cat curiosity leads to rescue of 93-year-old woman in distress

    A Nova Scotia teen is being praised by an appreciative family after a chance encounter with a cat led him to discover a 93-year-old woman who had fallen and broken her pelvis. Nolan Smith was inside his home in Springhill, N.S., on the afternoon of Jan. 19 when he noticed a little black cat in his backyard. He decided to go outside to greet the furry friend. The 13-year-old boy was following the cat in the hopes of petting it when he heard someone calling out for help. As he followed the voice,

  • Four deaths from same family in Richmond, B.C., was an isolated incident, police say

    RICHMOND, B.C. — Police say two men and two women who were found dead at a home after a shooting in Richmond, B.C., were from the same family. Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the identities of the four people aren't being released until their family members have been notified. "This is a tragic loss of life, but we are able to confirm the community is not at risk," Lee said Thursday. "Based on evidence collected at the scene and other information available to us

  • Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father

    A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog has now been charged with murder in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage after authorities said his son evaded capture for several hours. Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, remained jailed Thursday after prosecutors accused him of killing his father, Cameron Smith, by using a 15-pound dumbbell to hit him three times in the head on Monday, according to court records. The death of Cameron Smith came less than a day after Ryan Smith was released from jail on bond following his arrest Saturday on charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog.

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6