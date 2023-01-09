Family demands answers after 92-year-old man was left in ER hallway for 3 days

Valerie Schwartz says her family was left reeling when her father spent three days in a hospital hallway. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC - image credit)

The family of a 92-year-old man who spent three days bedridden in a Montreal hospital hallway with a fractured vertebrae is demanding answers from the health network.

Valerie Schwartz said her family is still reeling from the stay at the Montreal General Hospital.

Her father, Earl, was taken to the hospital by ambulance on Jan. 1 when pain in his back became so debilitating he couldn't move at all.

"Every time he tried to move an inch he was screaming in pain," she said.

Schwartz said her father's condition got worse at the hospital, where he spent 72 hours in a stretcher in the emergency department's hallway.

"We spent the entire time on this hard plastic chair by the door which was swinging open and slamming every few minutes by the nurse's station," she said.

"You don't sleep. You can't sleep when you're on that chair. So you're just sitting there during the night and there's so much noise."

She said her father became confused and agitated under the harsh fluorescent lighting.

"He didn't know where he was, he couldn't understand what was going on, he had at times trouble expressing himself," she said.

"That hospital setting was such a nightmare … it took such a toll on him."

The staff were doing the best they could, said Schwartz, but she felt like her father was forgotten. The family even considered bringing him to Ontario for quicker care.

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), which runs the Montreal General Hospital, apologized to the family in a statement.

The health network said a shortage of emergency beds means patients can experience a delay when waiting to be admitted to a floor.

"High volumes in emergency departments have been observed throughout the health-care system, a situation caused by a number of factors, including three viruses circulating at once," it said.

But Schwartz said she isn't satisfied with that answer.

"I'm not blaming the hospital, I'm blaming the system. The system is broken," Schwartz said.

"[The Coalition Avenir Québec government] say they inherited the mess, which I think is a cop-out. Conditions are worse now than they were eight years ago."

'Deprived of their dignity'

Situations like these are not unique to the Montreal General Hospital, said MUHC Patients Committee member Seeta Ramdass.

Ramdass said she's heard many stories of patients waiting in hallways or having several patients piled in the same room.

"They're in this vulnerable state with compromised health, their privacy is compromised with people walking by … and they're deprived of their dignity," she said.

"The shortage of staff is not a new thing, it's a chronic thing … and patients are paying the price."

Earl Schwartz was moved to a short-stay unit after three days, and he's been home and feeling much better since Friday.

The family requested at-home nurse care, but Valerie Schwartz said they haven't heard anything back. She said she plans to file a complaint with the health network's ombudsman.

The health ministry did not respond to CBC's request for comment in time for publication.