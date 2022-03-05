‘We are a family’: Community rallies in aftermath of Olathe East High School shooting

Bill Lukitsch, Sarah Ritter
·3 min read

Residents and leaders across Johnson County offered messages of unity and uplifting one another on Friday in the wake of the Olathe East High School shooting that injured three.

“In the Olathe Public Schools, along with our community, we are a family,” Superintendent Brent Yeager said in a video message Friday. “And now more than ever, we need to rally around one another and support each other during this difficult time.”

Mayor John Bacon said the community “demonstrates time and again our love and support for one another.”

“Thank you to our friends and neighbors near and far who continue to offer their prayers of support and healing,” the mayor said in a statement, adding a “heartfelt thank you” to the city’s police, school resource officers and school leaders “for the courage they displayed today.”

The shooting unfolded around 10:38 a.m. as School Resource Officer Erik Clark was responding to the main office to assist with an administrative matter, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department. He said an 18-year-old student displayed a handgun that led to an exchange of gunfire between the student and Clark.

Clark and the student were both wounded. Kaleb Stoppel, the high school’s athletic director and assistant principal, was also shot. Clark and Stoppel were discharged from Overland Park Regional Medical Center on Friday afternoon as the shooting suspect remained in critical condition.

The shooting prompted a frenzied response from parents Friday morning as they responded to area schools to meet up with their children through reunification plans. A large share of students were shuttled to Pioneer Trail and California Trail middle schools by bus to be picked up after several hours of lockdown.

In Overland Park, OP Church: A Church of Christ opened its doors Friday evening to Olathe youth, school staff and families to act as a “refuge” for those affected.

Ministers led with Christian scripture readings and an acoustic-guitar backed hymn for a group of 35 members who gathered there. Prayers were offered for those wounded, including the shooting suspect, and all the families involved.

Among those joining was Kiley Carpenter, an Olathe East sophomore, who locked the door of her classroom when her class was told they were going to stay in place. She was reunited with her grandmother hours later and encouraged to come to the vigil.

“She was like, ‘You need to be around your friends,” Carpenter said.

Charlie Matthews, a 17-year-old junior at Olathe East, said he learned about the shooting by watching the news alongside classmates while under lockdown. Being with the prayer group allowed him a chance to hear people talk about caring for one another, he said.

“It’s just a nice way to hear people like care about others, even the shooter and the shooter’s family. It’s just a great way to hear people who are thinking about other people during a time when this just happened.”

Students and community members gathered at OP Church: A Church of Christ on Friday evening to pray for those affected by the school shooting at Olathe East High School earlier in the day.
Students and community members gathered at OP Church: A Church of Christ on Friday evening to pray for those affected by the school shooting at Olathe East High School earlier in the day.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!