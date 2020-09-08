Family caregivers can return to Nova Scotia long-term care homes

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions for those in long-term care across Nova Scotia is nothing short of life-saving, according to some families.

On Tuesday, the province announced that designated caregivers will soon be able to help support and care for residents once again.

These designated caregivers could be family, friends, or other support people. They must help with specific caregiving tasks like personal care, mobility or eating, and have an established relationship with the resident prior to the pandemic.

"It's going to save lives," said Catherine Johnston, whose 92-year-old father has been at Camp Hill for four years.

Restrictions lifted as of Friday

Long-term care facilities will work with residents and families to identify up to two designated caregivers per resident, but only one may visit at a time.

Individual care homes will work to bring in these changes as early as Friday.

Johnston said her father, who deals with Parkinsons, is also a Second World War D-Day veteran.

Over the past few months, Johnston said in their limited visitations family members have had to watch the constant mental and physical deterioration of loved ones before their eyes.

"Some have already died and others were going to die very soon, because you cannot keep somebody in confinement for six months without any contact with a loved one," she said.

Since mid-June, people have been able to visit loved ones in long-term care homes but they had to stay outdoors and keep two metres apart.

Now, Johnston said she can help her dad with daily tasks like holding a glass of water for him, or helping him make decisions.

Johnston said her father still has a strong mind but a very difficult time speaking, so they have a special way of communicating. She can also wait 15 minutes for him to get a message across, if that's what it takes, and she said no one else would do that for him.

At one point, Johnston said her father told her he was beginning to feel like he was in solitary confinement and the situation was "worse than prison."

Although Johnston said her father is mentally very strong, even he was losing hope that restrictions would ever be lifted as they watched all other sectors of society start to open up again.

"Unfortunately, because COVID is of course harder on our loved ones in long-term care, they just were left behind," Johnston said.

The caregivers will also be trained on public health requirements including masking, good hand and respiratory hygiene, and procedures at each facility. Each caregiver will be provided medical masks to wear while with residents.

Facilities will also set up processes to screen caregivers upon entry, and easily identify them in the building.

Potential caregivers should make arrangements with individual facilities for training and visitation.

Most families still won't benefit from change

Michele Lowe, managing director of the Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association, said the announcement is great news, but that it's likely a small number of people will benefit from the change.

She said designated caregivers are the people who, before the pandemic, would show up faithfully to support the feeding and basic care of a resident for several hours a day.

"This is not an opportunity just to come in for a visit all day. There's a specific rule that has been identified," Lowe said.

