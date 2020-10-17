For family caregivers, COVID is a mental health crisis in the making

This story was published in partnership with The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy.

When COVID-19 emerged, Jyl Choate’s family entered into strict lockdown. They had no choice: Choate, 51, doesn’t have just herself to think of. Beyond caring for her husband and two children, she is responsible for her 87-year-old mother.

“Nobody wants to kill grandma,” said Choate, who lives just outside of Atlanta in Marietta, Georgia. “If any of us get the virus, she will probably get it.”

Choate’s whole life revolves around her mother: 14 hours a day, seven days a week, she makes sure her mom eats, exercises, takes her medications and goes to doctors’ appointments. Even before COVID, she stopped working to stay on top of her mother’s needs. Now, the pandemic has strained her family’s finances. Choate is more stressed than ever, sleeping maybe four or five hours a night.

If not for the health crisis, Choate might have hired someone to help care, even just for a few hours every now and then, to alleviate some of the burden. Now the risk of exposure is too great to allow anyone else into the home. Already, her mother has a host of medical conditions, including heart disease, COPD, osteoarthritis and macular degeneration.

COVID could be a death sentence. If her mother falls — which happens often — Choate has tried to take care of her at home, doing all she can to keep her from going to the hospital. She recently had to break that rule, taking her mother in for emergency care. But because of the pandemic, she isn’t allowed in to visit her mom and provide the assistance she normally would have.

Those worries have political ramifications for Choate, who wrote in a vote for Jeb Bush in 2016. She is a lifelong Republican in a state looking increasingly competitive for 2020. But she can’t vote for Donald Trump, she said — especially after the president, who recently contracted the coronavirus, told voters “don’t be afraid” of COVID.

“We’ve got friends who died, but ‘It’s OK, don’t be scared.’ I’m supposed to tell my 87-year-old mother don’t be scared?” she said. “Don’t turn around and tell me I have nothing to be scared of when I have been locked down with my entire family since March.”

She watched the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence with rapt attention. Hanging in the balance, she said, was the decision whether to break with her party and vote for Joe Biden, or to just stay home.

Almost 42 million Americans, or 16 percent of all adults, serve as caregivers for relatives 50 or over. The majority of the people doing this unpaid, labor-intensive work are women, and, on average, they are just shy of 50 themselves, according to data compiled by the AARP. Many have jobs outside the home, or are also primary parents for young children.

The issue has gotten little attention on the campaign trail. But it’s at the forefront for those who are preparing to vote while they navigate a pandemic that has taken caregiving — already a grueling task — and rendered it all-consuming, with no promise of relief coming anytime soon.

And though there isn’t good data yet to show how many people have taken on caregiving burdens because of the pandemic, experts agree it’s likely a growing segment of the workforce, as resources like adult day care and assisted-living facilities prove perilous.

“Caregiving is hard to start with. But given isolation, [and the] inability to access services [because of quarantine], it’s made it even more difficult,” said Scott Beach, who directs survey research at the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Social and Urban Research, and is currently studying the pandemic’s impact on caregivers. “It’s gone from a tough situation to even worse.”

Already, people who are caring for others appear less likely to attend to their own health. And now, emerging research shows psychological consequences, too. An August report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that two-thirds of unpaid caregivers for adults had at least one mental health condition, including anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation.

A survey conducted by the University of Pittsburgh found that from April through May family caregivers were more likely to experience anxiety, depression, isolation, fatigue, trouble sleeping and food insecurity — with worse outcomes for women caregivers. Those conditions have likely persisted since May, said Beach, one of the researchers on the survey.

