Family calls for traffic control after son seriously injured in collision

The family of an 18-year-old man hit and seriously injured in a collision in Prince George, B.C., is calling for traffic lights at that particular intersection.

Paul Lode's younger brother, Sean, was crossing in a marked crosswalk at the corner of First Avenue and Ospika Boulevard during the afternoon of May 31, when he was struck by a vehicle.

He sustained serious, life-threatening injuries, including a head injury, and according to his brother, Paul Lode, he is currently intubated and remains in hospital.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It was every family member's nightmare," Lode said. "I don't know if I've ever felt as crushed as the moment when my mom got to the scene. It was pretty bad. My mother just collapsed in my arms crying harder than I've ever felt her cry."

According to RCMP, the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the vehicle was seized. Police say drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor, and the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection isn't a typical four-way stop; a traffic island on the southwest corner of the intersection means pedestrians have to cross through two different crosswalks to get across Ospika Boulevard, which Paul describes as one of the busiest streets in town.

There are no stop signs at that intersection on Ospika Boulevard. Lode said a nearby fence can obstruct drivers' views of pedestrians, and so can a row of cars in the northbound left-turning lane. This is further complicated by the fact that one of the two lanes headed northbound ends at that intersection.

Google Maps

When Sean was crossing the road, his view of the road was blocked by his girlfriend crossing next to him, and though she was able to step back when she saw a car coming, he didn't have time to react.

The Lode family believes more traffic controls, such as pedestrian crossing lights or a full traffic light would prevent other families from enduring what they have.

Story continues

"Personally, I've had several close calls there, whether it's pedestrians or other vehicles the way that it's designed," Lode said.

"I just think, because there are so many different potential human errors that can occur in this intersection, it just makes sense to somehow automate it and take the possibility for some of that human error away."

An online petition has been created to encourage the city to make a change. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had more than 2,700 signatures.

Crosswalks throughout the city are currently under review by the City of Prince George.

"At this time, there are a number of crossings that have been identified for suggested upgrades as part of the review, including the crosswalk on Ospika Boulevard at First Avenue," communications officer Michael Kellett said in an email to CBC.

He said later this year, city administration will present a pedestrian crossing prioritization strategy to city council, which will identify which crossings need upgrades.