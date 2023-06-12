Family calls Kansas City man’s disappearance ‘suspicious’ as search enters 2nd month

The family of Timothy Blake, who went missing in Kansas City in May, said the 28-year-old has missed three major family milestones since he went missing more than a month ago.

Family has called his disappearance “suspicious,” and say they fear for his safety.

Blake last had contact with his family on May 3 and he hasn’t been heard from since, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Blake is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last location is unknown. His silver Ford Five Hundred has been found, but Blake is still missing.

“Tim always held his family close,” family wrote in a GoFundMe to support his return. “He is 1 of 13 siblings, and would never miss a family function, nor go a day without contacting his family.”

Since his disappearance, Blake has been absent for Mother’s Day, his sister’s graduation and his brother’s wedding, family said.

Loved ones said Blake has navigated numerous struggles in his life, including addiction.

“He fought so hard every step of the way to stay away from drugs, but the streets are covered in heroin, fentenyl, meth, and many other substances,” family wrote.

Blake has previously been in recovery and rehabilitation programs, and recently hit a major milestone: nine months sober.

“We were all so proud of him. But our society and medical system has failed people like Tim,” the GoFundMe, written by Blake’s siblings, reads. “Unless you can afford to pay thousands to keep them in a long term treatment center, they release you back out on the streets to fight the battle on your own. Which often leads to the majority of addicts falling back into the same pattern with drugs.”

The family is pleading that anyone with information on Blake’s whereabouts speak up.

Anyone who has seen Blake or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s missing persons section at 816-234-5043.

Blake’s family said they hope to put the money raised toward a reward for information on his whereabouts. If no one comes forward for the reward, Blake’s family said they plan to donate the funds to an addiction recovery program.

As of Sunday evening, the GoFundMe raised just shy of $200.